Turning back to an ancient science

The ongoing pandemic has made us change gears and focus on maintaining a healthy lifestyle, boosting immunity, and seeking a balance of body and mind. Many are turning to the ancient science of ayurveda and yoga, NT BUZZ finds

Danuska Da Gama | NT BUZZ

Modern problems do not always require modern solutions, sometimes it helps to look back at traditions and go back to one’s roots. The ongoing pandemic has brought our attention to the need for maintaining a healthy lifestyle and balance of body and mind. In an effort to boost immunity, many have turned towards the principles of ayurveda and yoga.

Ayurveda consultant and wellness coach, Tina Dias who heads the Department of Ayurveda and Yoga at Healthway Hospital and Avinash Singh Parmar of Ayur Blaze Healthcare who have created a line of immunity-boosting ayurvedic products share their knowledge on the benefits of ayurveda to boost one’s immune system.

The science of ayurveda holds much value during the ongoing pandemic in terms of boosting immunity. Parmar and Kedar Jirage, co-founders of Ayur Blaze Healthcare, recently introduced a range of chemical-free ayurvedic products to boost immunity. The bouquet has ‘Made in Bharat’ immunity boosters like tulsi drops, immuniblaze ras, ayurmeh ras, amla ras and others. The company also has an ayurvedic cough syrup, hand sanitisers all the must-haves at this moment and time.

“Indians have been following the principles of ayurveda, consciously or subconsciously, for centuries often passing on home remedies from generation to generations. The simplest ayurvedic home remedy consumed in most Indian homes is the humble turmeric milk or haldi doodh as it is called locally. Turmeric is a great immunity booster and offers relief from coughs and colds,” Parmar explains.

He opines that it was after the inception of International Day of Yoga at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in 2014 that the interest in ayurveda spiked across the globe. “The healthy lifestyle movement has caught up globally and has accelerated with the pandemic. The demand for organic wellness products, alternate medicine and an integrated health approach is growing. Wellness products are now more easily available and at affordable costs,” says Parmar. Available at Jeevan Rekha pharmacies, they will soon be available online too.

Tina Dias, an international ayurveda consultant and wellness coach of Healthway Hospital heads the recently set up Department of Ayurveda and Yoga.

“The COVID-19 pandemic brought conversations around immunity and wellness to the centre stage. People started being aware of the role ayurveda can play in the prevention and cure of ailments. Thanks to the efforts of the Government of India’s Ministry of Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homoeopathy (AYUSH) and the efforts of the honourable Prime Minister of India, ayurveda is now gaining recognition once again within the masses,” she says.

To be healthy, one has to have not just a healthy body, but also a healthy mind.

Quoting the World Health Organization (WHO) definition, Dias explains health as not merely an absence of diseases, but a state of physical, mental and social well-being. It’s her view that allopathy, ayurveda and yoga have a symbiotic relationship which can bring about a balance in the human ecosystem.

Dias says: “Upper levels of the human body benefit from yoga, meditation, pranayama, and asanas. The intermediate levels of the body receive a boost from consuming healthy foods, diet regimens as per ayurvedic concepts, external treatments, detox therapies like panchakarma, rejuvenation therapies like rasayanam and more. Modern medicine includes a medical course and in some advanced cases, surgeries, transplants and other treatments. Each system has its advantages and shortcomings so without disrespect to any stream we must try to deliver achievable, affordable, and accessible global health care solutions.”

“In principle, ayurveda understands that disease of any kind is caused due to an unhealthy lifestyle, improper food habits, poor hygiene, addictions or traumas of any nature,” explains Dias. Bringing about a balance in the body and mind is the goal.

The pandemic is here to stay for a while. Boosting our immunity and adopting a healthy lifestyle is the best defence mechanism we have.