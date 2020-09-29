The call of the wild

RAMANDEEP KAUR | NT BUZZ

In a bid to promote the conservation and preservation of wildlife, and consequently the environment, Global Shapers Panjim Hub is organising a virtual event to celebrate Wildlife Week from October 2 to 8. Held in association with SAWE (Study and Awareness of Wildlife and Environment), Goa, GBCN (Goa Bird Conservation Network) and FERC (Foundation for Environment Research and Conservation), the event will witness a series of lectures by experts from fields related to wildlife conservation. The speakers at the event are assistant conservator of forest, Goa Forest Department, Paresh Porob; secretary at FERC, Madhura Niphadkar; associate professor of Zoology and former member, State Wildlife Board, Manoj Borkar; programme manager, Mineral Foundation of Goa, Parag Rangnekar; founder, Terra Conscious, Puja Mitra; founder, SAWE, Charan Desai and president of GBCN, Omkar Dharwadkar. The week-long event is scheduled to be held from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. daily.

The field of wildlife conservation is crying out for help but very few youth aspire to join, says co-organiser of the event, Mrinmayee Thakur. Thus, through the event they hope to encourage young people by presenting the advantages and disadvantages of a career in such a field. “There are many others who wish to be a part of this conservation campaign and many more who, despite their professions, wish to contribute in some way towards preserving our natural environment but they do not know how, whom to contact, and how to help in their own small way. During this series, we hope to address such queries,” she adds.

Thakur, who is an architect and ex-curator, Global Shapers Panjim Hub, further states that during this week they aim to educate young aspirants about how they can take up careers in the field of wildlife, what kind of challenges one has to face while pursuing it and how enriching it is to follow in their footsteps. “We have talks scheduled with an educationist who will tell us the importance of inspiring students at a young age. We also have experts actively working with wildlife in the conservation of marine, reptile, avian and other species,” she says.

Our generation has inherited enormous global challenges but by amplifying the voice of young people and self-organising for impact, we believe that we can overcome inter-generational inequity and shape a better future for all, says Ninoschka Pinto who is also part of the organising team.

The teacher and impact officer, Global Shapers Panjim Hub says: “We are aiming for an application-based interview where the audience can take away some practical information. We are looking to encourage youth by showing them how, why, and the benefits and challenges of taking up a career in wildlife conservation.”

(Interested participants are requested to contact globalshaperspanjim@gmail.com/ @globalshaperspanjim on Instagram for the registration link)

About Global Shapers Panjim Hub

Global Shapers Community is an initiative of the World Economic Forum, founded in 2011 by professor, Klaus Schwab who believes in a world where young people are central to solution building, policy-making and lasting change.

The Global Shapers Panjim Hub was formed in 2014 when the Global Shapers headquarters in Geneva contacted architect and activist Tallulah D’Silva to form the hub in Goa. “Today, we have a team of more than 20 members, constantly working towards social issues. Currently working on recruiting like-minded youngsters and focusing on new projects for the upcoming year,” says Thakur.

The hub focuses on areas such as climate change, education and employment, technological advancement and its reach, global mental and physical health and recently, the COVID-19 response. The Global Shapers Panjim Hub aims to empower youth by providing leadership and opportunities for representation through community initiatives that highlight and address local and international societal needs, and through policy and research initiatives to promote the views of a ‘Shaper Generation’ to influence local and international discourse and decision making.

The Mollem Issue

Commenting on the Mollem situation, Dharwadkar says that the main issue is the faulty EIAs (Environmental Impact Assessment) and the way the projects were pushed through. “One of the main requests, people have put to the government is to revoke the clearances and do a cumulative impact assessment of these projects since they are passing through the same protected area and will cause a lot of habitat fragmentation,” says the naturalist and wildlife photographer.

While Desai says that we certainly need to save our Mollem National Park at any cost. But, he says, we need to do it more smartly. “Regarding electricity towers, as demand is increasing day-by-day, our state will need more power. Tourism is our main business and it needs electricity. If we want more industries to come, we will need electricity. Anmod road expansion with suggestions and improvements can also be done. But we need sincere efforts,” he says adding that the railway line expansion is only focused on coal transport and should be opposed. Desai also states that people nowadays oppose anything for the sake of opposing and political games. “Sentiments of Mollem locals, tribal community should be given an important role in decision making,” he adds.

The impact assessment reports for all infra projects proposed in Mollem have some or other lacunae, says Niphadkar. “Comprehensive and detailed studies for all wildlife taxa need to be undertaken in all the projects as a total study. Due consideration should be given to proper assessment of impacts of all three linear projects in a cumulative manner and presented before the people.”

Starting the conversation on wildlife conservation

Wildlife conservation is directly relevant to our well-being. Although the connections, may not be easily seen or obvious at this time, whatever disturbances happen in nature ultimately affect us. There are many ways to spread awareness, but in these COVID times the best way has been through online interactions and webinars which have helped people get access to expertise from all over the world. Other traditional ways include one-on-one sessions or conducting talks or interactive sessions with people, communities, and students. Social media also plays a very important role. The Wildlife Week is a celebration of biodiversity so all activities planned are towards a common goal, namely, that more and more people are sensitised about our wildlife and why conservation of it is important to us. So I expect more people to get aware and be more sensitive towards our environment.”

– Omkar Dharwadkar

A major reason for wildlife conservation is that without wildlife, human life won’t survive on this planet. Protect wildlife, conserve the environment. And awareness can take place on an individual level as well as a public level, for example, individually we can address people and make them aware about the need for wildlife conservation and sustainability; conducting sessions, activities for schools, colleges, communities is another way; involving people in conservation decisions and role-playing is also possible. We at SAWE are planning to float seven ideas for seven days of Wildlife Week.”

– Charan Desai

Wildlife is an integral part of nature. The human footprint is way larger than theirs; we are encroaching on their living spaces, taking away their space and right to exist on this earth. We can create awareness through information campaigns, lectures, talks, engaging with the public by involving them directly in understanding wildlife. Wildlife Week was designated as a week for emphasising awareness about wildlife, but it should not be restricted to one week in a year! We should strive to be aware all the time and conserve nature, in every action that we undertake, not only in protected areas like wildlife sanctuaries, but even in our backyards, gardens, construction sites, and development projects.”

– Madhura Niphadkar

The Indian Government has clearly signalled its intent to invest big in infrastructure development in sectors of road, rail, and power. The state of Goa, too, is betting big in infrastructure which undoubtedly is the key driver of the economy. However, this requires significant acreage of land some of which are the last pockets of rich and rare wildlife. Fragmentation and loss of wildlife habitats and disruption of corridors shall be inevitable, if such proposals are bulldozed without an assessment of impact and putting pragmatic mitigation measures in place. The need of the hour is ‘Eco-political Funambulism’; where polity, bureaucracy, and technocracy have to walk the tight rope balancing development with ecology inclusive of wildlife! There is enough awareness about wildlife in Goa, what is needed though is wildlife-friendly action on the ground. All stakeholders must be willing to have a dialogue leading to a win-win situation of ecologically benign development for the state of Goa. We cannot push for material progress by demolishing natural capital! Wildlife Week is expected to bring conservation priorities of Goa’s wildlife on the centre stage and invite stakeholders to reflect on the urgency of conservation intervention.”

– Manoj Borkar