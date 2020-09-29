Reap the benefits of okra

Deepika Rathod

Lady finger also known as okra or bhindi is a vegetable with a low Glycemic Index (GI). It is a nutritious food with many health benefits. It is rich in fibre and minerals and vitamins like magnesium, folate, fibre, antioxidants, and vitamin C, K1, and A. The vegetable can thus offer diabetics a variety of benefits. Generally, bitter vegetables are part of a diabetic’s daily diet; but for those who are allergic to bitter vegetables such as neem, karela, etc, okra is the answer. Reasons why okra should be a part of your diabetes diet are:

Low GI food: A person who is suffering with diabetes is advised to consume food that are low in Glycemic Index. According to medical research, okra contains a low GI which means that diabetic patients can add okra meals into their daily diet to keep their sugar levels in check. Okra contains a Glycemic Index of approximately 20. Other foods with a low GI are gluten-free oats groats, walnuts, whole-grain cereals, pulses, cauliflower, cabbage, broccoli, onion, peas, sweet corn, mushrooms, plums, berries, apple, pear, oranges, peaches, etc.

Fights kidney disease: If you have diabetes, your blood glucose, or blood sugar, levels are too high. Over time, this can damage your kidney. Okra has been proved to be useful for preventing kidney disease. Consuming okra regularly can help keep your health in check.

Soluble fibre: In people with diabetes, fibre – particularly soluble fiber – can slow the absorption of sugar and help improve blood sugar levels. Soluble fibres also play an important role in the digestion of carbohydrates. As okra is rich in soluble fibres, it slows down the process of digestion and decreases the effect of carbohydrates on your sugar level.

Here’s a simple okra recipe to incorporate into your diabetic diet:

Step 1: Take two pods of okra. Cut the stem and tip of each pod and then split them in half.

Step 2: Soak the pieces in a glass of water at room temperature. Cover the glass and leave it to soak overnight.

Step 3: The next morning, remove the okra pieces from the glass of water.

On an empty stomach, drink the water. Repeat this process daily for at least three to four weeks; you will see a reduction in your blood sugar levels. If not daily, then at least twice or thrice a week incorporate okra into your diet.

Important tip: It’s preferable to use raw okra.