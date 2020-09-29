KBM’s 19th Shenoi Goembab Kathamal storytelling competition to be held online

The 19th edition of Shenoi Goembab Kathamal, an annual storytelling competition organised by Konkani Bhasha Mandal (KBM) shall be held online, in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year, five participants from every school shall get an opportunity to showcase their talent in the competition. As the competition will be held online, some changes have been made in the rules of the competition.

The storytelling competition shall be held in three categories, namely, students of class one to class four, students of class five to class seven, and students of class eight to class ten. The time limit for storytelling shall be two to four minutes for participants in the first category, three to five minutes for participants in the second category, and four to six minutes for participants in the third category respectively.

The stories should be recorded in one single continuous shot video. Any kind of sound modifications, editing, animations shall not be allowed. One participant shall be allowed to send only one video. The video should be uploaded on the participants’ Google drive and the link should be sent to KBM. There shall be an option of submitting the videos in CD or DVD format at the participants’ respective centres on October 17 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. for schools who are having issues of connectivity.

The recorded video has to be sent to KBM by October 17. Any entries sent after midnight shall not be considered for the competition. All other rules regarding the competition are available on the website www.konkanibhashamandal.com.

All participants at the school level, district level, and state-level shall be awarded participation certificates. The prize winners at the centre level shall receive books as prizes while state-level winners shall receive a cash amount along with trophies.

(Details: 7774022626/ 9049750869)