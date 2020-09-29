Eat, drink, and be merry

Amid the pandemic, whether or not there’s a valid excuse to dine out, Caravela at the Taj Holiday Village has plenty to offer with its specially curated menu, chicly refurbished interiors and grand views of the Arabian sea

DANUSKA DA GAMA | NT BUZZ

Thank goodness for Unlock 4.0! We can finally wine and dine. And where better, than all-day dining restaurant Caravela at the Taj Holiday Village that recently threw open its doors after renovation.

Here you can experience executive chef Sahil Desai’s exclusively curated signature menu with a newly refurbished elegant dining experience. In fact, Caravela which has the look and feel of a Portuguese trading ship transports you to the caravels used by the Portuguese for oceanic exploration voyages during the 15th and 16th century.

Done up to suit the times with redecorated interiors to create a more ﬂexible, spacious, and free ﬂowing vibe, the charm of the hotel and the restaurant remains constant with unchanged exteriors. The conceptually designed chic and modern furniture coupled with cheerful fabrics adds a vivacious touch. And then, depending on your mood, choose to sit inside or at the outer deck seating. A picture-perfect view of the sunset or the clouds that hover above the waves seamlessly blends in.

I visited the establishment on a weekday night and saw the beach-facing restaurant abuzz. The sounds of thunder, waves lashing, and rain thrashing against the façade while seated in this restaurant made me forget all about the corona scare for a few hours. And after all, how much can we curtail ourselves when it comes to the virus.

With the speciality of the restaurant being multi-cuisine, there’s ample to choose from. From a breakfast section, small plates, North Indian favourites, to some oriental, pasta and pizza; or a bit of butter chicken, some braised lamb shanks, prawns in coriander sauce and a lot of other dishes you might have not tried and want to experiment with – you truly can have it all. We started with a platter of kebabs in both vegetarian and non-vegetarian with variances in flavours and base ingredient. Admittedly, it was a bit heavy knowing well that we were planning to try out several options from the menu.

The braised lamb shanks served seemed too pretty a sight to be consumed. But then, chef Sahil came by and told us about the manner in which it was prepared, braised, and slow-cooked for about eight long hours – and we couldn’t wait any longer. The meat tender fell apart effortlessly. We devoured it and the polenta as the piquancy of this dish was actually enough to end it on a

high.

Our meal was accompanied by some live music. The man on the mic sang some old romantic favourites and coupled with the weather, this just added to the great vibes created by the services provided.

Up next, we tried the Goan prawn curry served with rice which kind of reminded me of the way my grandma would make it. In lieu of rice, I opted to have it with some rumali roti and other Indian bread. Because what’s life if you don’t try out new things?

With tourism picking up and Goans just taking that weekend getaway within the state, Caravela is that restaurant that will get you to slow down… and chillax. That means you can begin your mornings with a scrumptious breakfast and feast on a wide selection of Indian, American and a variety of healthy options to choose from. You have an assortment of international breakfast choices including delicious fruit smoothies, crispy waffles, fresh-baked delights, eggs and a variety of cereals. For Indian delights, try the poori bhaji, poha, paratha and wide selection of South Indian breakfast preparations.

There are zesty salads and soups for the health freaks. There are also some fast favourite foods like burgers, sandwiches, wraps, pastas and pizzas. Chef Sahil tells us that Pe Phad Prik (crispy lamb, garlic, pepper), kebab sampler and prawns in coriander sauce are a ‘must-try’ from the small plates.

I know dinner is supposed to be the lightest meal of the day, but then there are exceptions on days like these. We ended our meal on a sweet note with a warm, moist chocolate brownie served with vanilla ice cream that we sinfully relished. And I say relished because I imagine this combination is loved universally. But you also have other options like the caramel custard, rasmalai, shahi gulab phirni, tub tim grob (water chestnut, coconut milk) and ice cream that make choosing just one dessert all the more difficult.

All in all, I must say time spent at Caravela is truly a journey for the palate.