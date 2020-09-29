Vehicle theft case: Panaji police to take custody of Patil, Shaikh

NT NETWORK

Panaji

Panaji police on Wednesday will take into custody the two of the accused Omkar Patil and Mustafa Shaikh in connection with a vehicle theft at Dona Paula.

The accused were earlier arrested by the police in Margao jeweller Swapnil Walke’s murder case. The stolen car was used by the accused persons and it was left near the Walke’s store in Margao, informed the police.

The accused were later taken into custody along with another accused Evender Rodrigues by the Agacaim police in connection with theft cases. Subsequently now the Panaji police will take Shaikh and Patil into custody and in this regard the police have obtained an order from the JMFC, Panaji.

Agacaim police had recovered LCD TVs and other items all worth over Rs 4 lakh in connection with an ongoing probe in theft cases. The Agacaim police also booked accused Rodrigues in three different cheating cases wherein he had reportedly duped three persons on the pretext of providing Portuguese passports, informed police.