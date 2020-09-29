Vasco KTC depot project work on in full swing

NT NETWORK

The piling work for the proposed KTC depot has been completed, while piling work of the proposed government office building at Mundvel in Vasco is

underway.

As per available information from Mormugao Municipal Council (MMC) chairperson Nandadeep Raut, Vasco MLA Carlos Almeida had proposed an ultra modern transport hub at the existing KTCL bus stand at Mundvel in Vasco and the foundation stone for the project was laid at the hands of former chief minister Manohar Parrikar. The project is estimated to cost Rs 95 crore.

“Due to financial crisis and some technical reasons, the work of the project was held up. However, the work has now started and is going on in full swing. The contractor has completed the work of all 52 pilings of the proposed KTC depot building, while work on 289 pilings out of the total 389 for the proposed government office building has been completed so far,” he said.

He disclosed that the construction of the proposed ultra modern transport hub cum modern facilities at the existing KTCL bus stand at Mundvel would be taken up in four phases which include KTC depot building, government office building, bus stand shed and multi-level parking building cum hall.

MMC chairperson has said that the Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has issued necessary directions to the contractor to take up the works at KTCL bus stand. “The excavation and pile breaking activity for the file caps are taken up, wherein 20 pile caps are ready for PCC,” disclosed Raut.