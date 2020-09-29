Twin death case: Cuncolim police record statements of 6 persons

NT NETWORK

Margao

Cuncolim police have recorded statements of 6 persons, including family members of the 18-year-old girl A Velip, a student and a resident of Khedem near Paddi, who was murdered on Sunday allegedly by her boyfriend. More persons were expected to be called in for investigation and recording of statements.

Cuncolim police said that investigation has revealed that the deceased youth, aged 22, was spotted near the house of the girl as corroborated by a witness.

The mother of girl had also seen him near the spot where the girl was found lying in the rivulet, said the Cuncolim police.

Police investigation is learnt to have revealed that the girl was allegedly pushed into the water and force was used to kill her and there is prima facie evidence against the alleged accused.

Police sources also said that investigation has revealed that they were in a relationship for over two years and for last two months their relationship had hit a rough patch.

Cuncolim police on Monday registered a case of murder against Sarvesh Gaonker, aged 22, a resident of Pirla-Sanguem for allegedly committing murder of the girl.

It is pertinent to note that after committing her murder, Sarvesh had committed suicide at Pirla.