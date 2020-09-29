Mormugao civic body to crack down on illegal vendors

NT NETWORK

Vasco

Mormugao Municipal Council (MMC) has decided to crack down on encroachments by illegal vendors selling fruits, vegetables and fish.

It has been observed that several people have ventured into various business activities like selling fruits, vegetables and fish in various parts of the municipal jurisdiction as employment of people had been affected due to lockdown.

During the last six months, the municipal authorities did not initiate any action against the illegal business activities on humanitarian grounds, but now it has decided to get tough.

MMC chairperson Nandadeep Raut said that “I have instructed the municipal engineer and other staff to initiate prompt action against the vendors who encroach upon footpaths and roads. A strict watch will be kept on vendors operating at the new vegetable market to restrict them from encroaching upon roads. I have directed all my staff to stop activities of illegal vendors like selling of vegetables, fruits, fish and others, who ventured into vending taking advantage of the lockdown in view of COVID-19.”

Meanwhile, MMC chairperson Raut has appealed to the fish vendors, who are operating in various parts of the municipal jurisdiction, to stop their vending activity as strong objection has been raised by women fisherfolk operating at the new fish market in the heart of the town. “The MMC will start the construction work of the proposed new fish market project very soon. We have decided to shift the women fish vendors to a temporary shed to be erected near the shuttle service bus stand in the vicinity of T B Cunha Chawk at Khariwada. The women fish vendors fear losing business if the vendors, spread across the town, continue to sell fish everywhere. Hence, they have raised objection to fish vending being carried out everywhere,” disclosed Raut.