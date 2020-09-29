Forum to undertake awareness yatra on ‘coal hub’ issue

NT NETWORK

Margao

A people’s movement ‘Goyant Kollso Naka’, against plans to increase coal transportation in the state, has announced that it would begin a state-wide yatra to create awareness among the people on coal hub issue.

Addressing a press briefing in Margao, Goyant Kollso Naka convenor Antonio D’Silva said the yatra will visit different villages on a daily basis.

“Goyant Kollso Naka will undertake a yatra across the state starting on Gandhi Jayanti, October 2. The yatra will start from Guirdolim- Chandor and will travel every day to different villages in order to build solidarity towards our land and communities, and to spread awareness among the people of Goa regarding the threats faced from dirty coal,” he said.

He added that the group has studied the Sagarmala programme, the MPT’s masterplan, National Waterways Act 2016 and other related documents and has also studied the planned coal transportation infrastructure in the state, including the double-tracking of Vasco- Hospet railways, which has currently enraged Goans.

“These studies clearly show that plans are made and are being implemented to make Goa a coal hub for private corporations wanting to build massive power and steel plants in Karnataka. We have also found that most Goans are not aware of the diabolic plans to convert Goa into a coal hub. We are therefore mobilising ourselves to take various steps to share with the people the relevant documents and policies of the government, so that Goans can become aware of the facts and participate in deciding the future of our state,” said D’Silva.

The organisation has also demanded that the government should participate in a public debate with representatives if they wish to challenge their findings and facts.