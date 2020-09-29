Counterfeit currency case: order on bail plea reserved for Oct 1

NT NETWORK

Panaji

The District and Sessions Court, Panaji has reserved the order to October 1 on the bail application of Gagandeep Singh, one of the accused arrested by the Panaji police in the counterfeit Indian currency notes case.

On September 14, the police had arrested five tourists Rajdeep Singh, Gagandeep Singh, Harjeet Singh, Rahul Luthra and Anurag Kumar from a hotel in Calangute.

Police had seized counterfeit notes worth over Rs 2.96 lakh. The accused are currently in the judicial custody. The tourists from Chandigarh had come to Goa along with other family members, said police.

Staff at one of the business establishments in the city where the fake currency notes were used by the tourists, later realised that the banknotes given by the tourists were fake following which they contacted the Panaji police. The police subsequently, based on technical surveillance, tracked down the tourists to a hotel in Calangute and a search led to the recovery of different denominations of Rs 100, Rs 200 and Rs 2,000 notes. Later police had also arrested one Narayan Singh (36) from Madhya Pradesh (MP) in connection with the ongoing probe in the case.