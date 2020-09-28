Sharif vows to save ‘sinking country’

ISLAMABAD: Former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has that said those responsible for sending him to jail have “sunk the country” and these “antics” would not be allowed to carry on. Taking to Twitter, the PML-N supremo on Saturday questioned the credibility of the accountability process through which he was convicted and jailed, reports The Express Tribune. Along with his tweet, he shared a video of former Islamabad High Court (IHC) judge Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui, who was removed from his post following a controversial speech against state institutions.