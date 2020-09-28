GLOBAL SCAN

Carbon monoxide kills 16 in Chinese mine

BEIJING: Sixteen people died Sunday in a coal mine in southwestern China because of excessively high levels of carbon monoxide, authorities and state media said. A total of 17 people were trapped in the mine, the Chongqing municipal government said on its social media account. One person was taken to a hospital, and the others showed no signs of life, the post said. The official Xinhua News Agency said that burning belts had caused the high level of carbon monoxide. It did not explain what the belts were.

Canada secures deal of 20 mn COVID-19 vaccine doses

OTTAWA: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudesu has announced that the country has signed a deal to secure 20 million more Covid-19 vaccine doses. Addressing the media here, Trudeau said the agreement was signed with AstraZeneca for access to a vaccine prospect now being developed at Oxford University, CBC News reported. “We’ve been guided by science since the very beginning and right now, both the Covid-19 vaccine task force and the immunity task force are doing important work to help us identify the most promising vaccine options and strategies,” he said. With the new deal, the Trudeau government has secured access to six leading vaccine candidates so far.

North Korea accuses South of intrusion

SEOUL: North Korea accused South Korea of sending ships across the disputed sea boundary to find the body of a South Korean official recently killed by North Kor ean troops, warning Sunday the intrusion could escalate tensions. South Korea denied the accusation.“We urge the South side to immediately halt the intrusion across the military demarcation line in the West Sea that may lead to escalation of tensions,” the official Korean Central News Agency said. “It arouses our due vigilance as it may lead to another awful incident.” Along with its denial, South Korea proposed a joint investigation to resolve discrepancies in each country’s account of the South Korean official’s death last week. Officials in Seoul have said the 47-year-old was likely attempting to defect before North Korean troops aboard a boat fatally shot him and burned his body.

Fight erupts between Armenia, Azerbaijan

YEREVAN: Fighting between Armenia and Azerbaijan broke out on Sunday around the separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh and the Armenian Defence Ministry said two Azerbaijani helicopters were shot down. Ministry spokeswoman Shushan Stepanyan also said Armenian forces hit three Azerbaijani tanks. There was no immediate word on casualties. Nagorno-Karabakh is an ethnic Armenian enclave within Azerbaijan that has been out of Azerbaijan’s control since the end of a war in 1994. Both sides have heavy military presence along a demilitarized zone separating the region from the rest of Azerbaijan.