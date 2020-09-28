Dialogue With Farmers

A confrontation with farmers is not good for central government

The core committee of the Shiromani Akali Dal, which is the highest decision-making body of the party, has decided to pull out of the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance. The SAD has thus become the third alliance partner to walk out of the NDA. The Telugu Desam Party, which was one of the oldest allies of the BJP and an important constituent of the NDA since its inception, was the first to walk out of the alliance in March 2018 when the Modi government rejected his demand for a special status for Andhra Pradesh. The Shiv Sena, an old and ideological partner of the BJP, was the second to leave the alliance following differences on formation of Maharashtra government in January this year. The departure of SAD from the NDA comes barely a week after its sole representative in the Union cabinet, Harsimrat Kaur Badal, resigned in protest against the central government decision to get the three farm bills passed in the Parliament. Though the SAD initially supported the reforms proposed by the Modi government, it was forced to beat a hasty retreat after the protests by farmers in Punjab and Haryana escalated.

Sukhbir Singh Badal, the president of the SAD has said that his party decided to pull out of NDA because of the refusal by the central government to give statutory legislative guarantees to protect assured marketing of farmer crop at the minimum support price (MSP). The SAD leader also blamed the insensitivity shown by the Union government to Punjabi and Sikh issues like excluding Punjabi language as the official language in Jammu and Kashmir. The departure of the SAD from the NDA will not have any major effect on the functioning of the central government but it could have political connotations in neighbouring Haryana, which too is an agricultural state like Punjab, and where the BJP is running an alliance government with a local political outfit, the Jannayak Janata Party (JJP). Though JJP leader Dushyant Chautala has sought to defend central government policies so far, the growing protests could force him to rethink his line. Widespread protests against the new farm laws by farmers across the country could influence votes in Bihar where elections are beginning next month.

Though the central government said the newly passed laws would herald reforms in the agricultural sector and free the farmers from the middlemen, the farmers feel that the laws were against them and want the Agricultural Produce Marketing Committee mandis to continue. The agitating farmers are sceptical about the government promise that the laws would benefit them in the longer run. It is the government decision to push the bills through the Parliament bypassing the stakeholders, including its allies, that has led the farmers to see red. The farming community feels that the laws would deprive them of MSP and were actually in the interest of corporates. The Centre has not come out with a convincing explanation about why it chose to bring reforms by itself, when agriculture was a state subject. The farmers say that reforms mooted earlier focused on strengthening the APMC and mandis for the benefit of farmers, whereas the new laws seek to create a totally separate structure.

The decision of the Modi-led government to open a battle front with the farming community during the economic crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic by enacting laws that seek to throw out systems the farmers have worked with and are comfortable with despite its drawbacks and negative features appears to be outlandish. Agriculture is the only sector that has shown positive growth during the pandemic. Farmers coming out on the street could affect the next crop. It would be in the interest of the farmers and the other sections of the population that the Modi government avoids confrontation with the farming community. If it does not, the situation could take an ugly turn as the farmers appear to be adamant. Like other sections, farmers have come out of the shocks and aftershocks of demonetisation and may not be able to afford another sweeping decision that could affect their earnings and lives. The central government should immediately open a dialogue with farmers.