FC Goa sign Donachie from A-League

NT NETWORK

Panaji

FC Goa announced the signing of Australian defender James Donachie on a one-year loan deal from A-League side Newcastle Jets. The center-back becomes the Gaurs’ 9th new signing ahead of the 2020/21 season. Donachie, 27, is a three-time A-League champion with 2 of his triumphs coming in the colors of Brisbane Roar in the 2011/12 and 2013/14 seasons. He later went on to win it again as a part of Melbourne Victory in 2017/18.

Donachie expressed much delight after completing the move. Speaking to fcgoa.in, after putting pen to paper, the defender said, “I am thrilled to be coming to Goa and India. This should be a great opportunity and challenge for me. I will be playing for a club that’s not only looking to challenge for the title but will also be playing at the highest level in Asia – the AFC Champions League.

“I feel this move comes at the right time for me. I can’t wait to set sail to India and get on to the ground.”

FC Goa’s Director of Football, Ravi Puskur sounded equally elated. Speaking on the same, he said, “James is exactly the kind of profile we wanted to bring to FC Goa this year, both for our ISL and AFC Champions League campaigns. He’s entering the peak of his career, and has already won titles at the domestic level, played at a very high level in Korea, and is an experienced campaigner at the continental stage.”