Mangroves destroying fertile khazan farms

Nandkumar M Kamat

In its existence for over 50 years, apart from some tangential studies on inland pisciculture and Artemia salt shrimps, the National Institute of Oceanography (NIO) never showed any interest from scientific and technical angle in the ancient agroecological and agroeconomic systems of Goa – the khazan farmlands spread over eight talukas along the estuarine floodplains.

NIO also consistently neglected research on the durable design of the traditional sluice gates or manos despite having knowledge of biodeterioration and biofouling. There are experts on mangroves but they have failed to understand the history and genesis of the khazan lands. On the contrary they are hell bent to show inflated khazan areas under mangrove plantations.

The history of agriculture in Goa is about 3500 years old. The first stage was river silt-based farming after the monsoon still known as ‘puran xeti’, done in partially dry beds of the Mahadayi River. The second stage was the beginning of ‘kumeri’ or burn and shift cultivation mostly in hilly and forested areas.

The third stage began three thousand years ago in the Iron Age. It took almost a thousand years to consolidate. The khazans were systematically created by the village institutions or the gaunkaris of Goa by reclamation of estuarine mangrove swamps. It was a very difficult geoengineering and landscape engineering task. After clearing the mangroves networks of external and internal protective embankments, man-made creeks and rivulets and sluice gates were laid out. The wooden sluice gates were installed in tune with the tidal clock. The embankments were raised above the highest of the tidal level. The mangroves fringing outer embankments were not disturbed. But the farmers considered establishing any mangrove seedling inside their farms as a weed and removed it. For active farming of salt tolerant rice varieties, legumes, etc, intrusion of mangroves was seen as a threat.

The sluice gates functioned to stop the entry of the mangrove propagules but during monsoon flooding and overflow, sometimes these propagules could enter the khazan farms. Basically no mangrove plant would be seen in any active khazan farm except a few isolated patches considered sacred. Cooperative community labour was the soul of these khazan agricultural practices. But after population explosion, land use change, urbanisation and expansion of the town outside their original limits and development of infrastructure like roads, bridges, canals, pipelines, bypasses, playgrounds, housing projects, destroyed the original management structure of the khazan lands.

The best examples are the khazans on the outskirts of Panaji Town between Patto to Ribandar and KTC bus stand to Cujira intersection on the Bambolim bypass. More than 3000 farmers used to take three crops per year and also produce high grade local salt from about 28 large well designed salt pans in this area. After the destruction of the original drainage system, creeks and rivulets, the internal embankments, cross drains and the sluice gates, these farms were colonised by mangroves after 1985. After 35 years the whole area now looks like a mangrove plantation but originally all were fertile khazan farms cultivated for centuries.

A similar picture is seen at Borim, Lotulim, Shiroda, and several other places where farmers have abandoned cultivation because of high density colonisation by the mangroves. When remote sensing satellites photograph these areas, these are mistaken as areas under the mangroves but the records of the communidades have these areas identified as managed khazan farmlands. Therefore in the interest of systematic ecorestoration of the original fertile khazan agroecosystem, mangroves colonising these farm areas need to be declared as weeds and removed permanently.

Besides this, forest department can suggest land use change and acquire some densely grown farms as protected mangrove patches and pay suitable compensation to the cultivators. Besides this, another option is to retain the new mangrove growth and provide incentives to the owners to develop their original farms with mangroves as ecotourism projects in a sustainable manner. With attractive incentives many densely colonised khazan farms could be put to practical and economically beneficial purposes.

Even after removal of mangroves under authorisation, the farmers would find it difficult to treat the soil and restore the original fertility. Therefore, it is a critical situation in Goa and those who are championing only the cause of mangroves are totally insensitive to the real woes of the khazan land farmers who have not received any help since 1985 for restoration of their farms taken over by intruder mangroves. The government must not permit inclusion of area under the intruder mangroves in khazan farms under the total mangrove cover in the state.

In March 2018, my MSc botany students Ravina Pai and Arti Dabolkar had presented a paper based on landscape ecology of mangroves at the National Conference on Changing Environment: Challenges, Solutions & Strategies organised by Dhempe College titled ‘Rejuvenation of capacitance or reversion to original mangroves? – the future of Goa’s eco-sensitive Khazan agroecosystem threatened by climate change and sea level rise based on spatiotemporal dynamics of mangrove colonisation’. Using archived images, Google Earth, and field visits, we had shown that the claims of increase in mangrove areas in Goa were false and not based on practical ground truthing. In fact, to hide the ongoing destruction of mangroves along Terekhol, Chapora, Nerul, Moira, Mapusa, Siridao, Zuari and Sal rivers, the newly colonised intruding mangrove area under khazan lands are included. And nobody has taken pains to meet the affected khazan farmers and know the truth.