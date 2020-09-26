Trump booed while paying respect to late Justice Ginsburg

IANS

Washington

US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump paid their tribute to late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

On Thursday, the first couple, both wearing masks, observed a moment of silence at the top of the steps of the court building, looking down at Ginsburg’s casket draped in the American flag and surrounded by bouquets of white flowers, reports Xinhua news agency.

The brief stay met with boos from mourners waiting in line to pay their respects to the women’s rights champion and loud chants of “vote him out” and “honour her wish”.

After the Trumps left, members from the public streamed in, some of who were dressed in clothes imprinted with images of Ginsburg or her quotes.

The public viewing on Thursday will last until the night.

Ginsburg will lie in state at the US Capitol on Friday, to become the first woman in history and only the second Supreme Court Justice to receive the rare honour.

A renowned champion of women’s rights, Ginsburg died at the age of 87 due to complications related to metastatic pancreas cancer. S

She was appointed to the Supreme Court by then President Bill Clinton in 1993.

She will be laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery, which is across the Potomac River from Washington, D.C., according to the Supreme Court.

Flags outside some federal buildings have been lowered to half staff to mark Ginsburg’s death.