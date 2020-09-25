The importance of standardising

Kedar Kulkarni

As his father explained the concept of standardising, Raju asked: “Papa, what are some other examples where standards are used?”

“The first thing that comes to mind is the clothes we use. We find sizes mentioned on items of clothing and also on footwear. The designs and styles may differ, but the sizes are specific. When manufacturers produce these items in bulk, they take into account the average sizes. They cannot produce items as per each individual size. For that, we go to our tailors. So even when you make something of a size which is not readily available in the market, we call it tailor-made. We then try and select the closest size that suits us. Else we go to the tailor and alter the same. Similarly, there may be so many things around us,” his father replied.

Raju thought for a while and said: “Papa what about injection syringes and needles? They must be standardised right? The needle from any company must fit with the syringe of any company, just like bulbs and holders? What about bottle caps? Is the threading not the same for any make of bottles of a particular size? Similarly, the threading on plumbing fittings like taps will be uniform, although the designs may be many?”

“Yes Raju, some standards may pertain to a specific country, for example, do you remember the music player your uncle brought you from the United States? It had a different type of plug – one with flat pins. We had to buy an adaptor to plug that in. That type of plug is a standard in the US. Similarly, take the case of USB mobile chargers. The type on the handset may be different but the USB cable fits into chargers of different makes. Take the case of fasteners like nuts and bolts. These are used as standard items for assembling parts together. They will be directly bought and not designed by the manufacturer,” he

explained.

Raju began to think of the daily items around him, and said: “Papa, what about refills for ball pens? We do not check the make, instead, we buy as per the size of the refill. Same is the case for tyres – each model of car specifies the tyre size, and we can buy the tyres of that size of any make.”

“Raju, buttons used on shirt, too, have standard sizes. The mattresses we use on our beds also have standard sizes – so beds need to be made to standard sizes as well. Remember, standard products allow us to use them interchangeably with other combining parts. Today, processes are standardised; thus making working procedures easier when work is repeated. And products delivered will also be consistent,” he said.

(Writer is a mechanical engineer and runs a hands-on science activity centre at Margao)