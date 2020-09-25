Likhitha Infrastructure set to open IPO on Sept 29

MUMBAI: Likhitha Infrastructure Limited, a Hyderabad-headquartered Oil and Gas Pipeline Infrastructure service provider, has announced the price band of Rs 117- Rs 120 for its initial public offering. The IPO will open on Tuesday, September 29, 2020, and close on Thursday, October 01, 2020. Minimum Bid Lot is 125 Equity Shares and in multiples of 125 Equity Shares thereafter. Shares to be listed on BSE and NSE. Unistone Capital Private Limited is the Book Running Lead Manager to the issue. The IPO consists of fresh issue of upto 51,00,000 Equity Shares representing 25.86% of the post issue shareholding; expecting to raise a total amount upto Rs 61.20 crore. The proceeds of the IPO will be utilised by the company towards its working capital requirements so as to capitalise on the growing demand from Oil and Gas sector, and for general corporate purposes. NT

UTI Asset Management Company IPO to open on Sept 29

Mumbai : UTI Asset Management Company Limited (the “Company’), the second largest asset management company in India in terms of Total AUM[2] and the eighth largest asset management company in India in terms of mutual fund QAAUM (Quarterly Average Assets Under Management) as of June 30, 2020, according to CRISIL, will open the initial public offer of equity shares of face value bearing Rs 10 each (“Equity Shares” and such initial public offer, the “Offer”) on 29th September 2020. The Offer is proposed to close on October 1, 2020. The price band of the Offer has been fixed at Rs 552 to Rs 554 per Equity Share. Bids can be made for a minimum of 27 Equity Shares and in multiples of 27 Equity Shares thereafter. NT

Mazagon Dock IPO to open on Sept 29

MUMBAI: Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited, a wholly owned GoI company conferred with the Mini Ratna I status and India’s only shipyard to have built destroyers and conventional submarines for the Indian Navy; will be opening its initial public offering for subscription on September 29, 2020 and will close on October 1, 2020 with a price band of Rs 135 – Rs 145 per Equity Share. Minimum Bid Lot is 103 Equity Shares and in multiples of 103 Equity Shares thereafter. NT