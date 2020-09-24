GLOBAL SCAN

Iranian drones fly close to US aircraft carrier

TEHRAN: Iran’s powerful Revolutionary Guard force has managed to fly a surveillance drone over the USS Nimitz aircraft carrier which last week transited through the Strait of Hormuz, an Iranian news agency said Wednesday. The semi-official Tasnim news agency, which is considered close to the paramilitary Guard, published images of the Nimitz, saying they were taken by Iranian-made drones, and showing fighter planes parked on the carrier’s deck. The Nimitz, and several other warships, passed last Friday through the Strait of Hormuz, the world’s most important chokepoint for oil shipments, the U.S. Navy had said in what was described as a “scheduled maneuver.” The U.S. Navy’s Bahrain-based 5th Fleet, which oversees patrols across Mideast waters, declined to comment the Iranian report on Wednesday.

Eiffel Tower barricaded after bomb threat

PARIS: Paris police have blockaded the area around the Eiffel Tower after a phone-in bomb threat. Police cars and tape surrounded the streets below the tower and the bridge stretching across the Seine River to Trocadero Plaza. Some tourists were still walking in the area, but it was unclear if any were still inside the tower on Wednesday. Two police officers at the scene told The Associated Press that the operation was the result of a phone-in bomb threat. Eiffel Tower management did not respond to requests for comment.

Protests near Chinese embassy in Nepal over encroachment

KATHMANDU: A spontaneous protest erupted in front of the Chinese Embassy in Nepal’s capital Kathmandu on Wednesday afternoon over encroachment of the Himalayan nation’s territory by China in north-western part of Humla district. A number of protesters, including youths, chanted slogans against the encroachment and demanded that the Chinese leave Nepal’s territory immediately and respect the bilateral border treaty. Some young protesters carried placards that asked China to back off.

Global coronavirus cases breach 31.5 mn

WASHINGTON: The overall number of global coronavirus cases has topped 31.5 million, while the deaths have increased to more than 969,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University. As of Wednesday morning, total number of cases stood at 31,517,087 and the fatalities rose to 969,578, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update. The US is the worst-hit country with the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 6,896,218 and 200,786, respectively, according to the CSSE.

Saudi Arabia suspends flights to 3 countries including India

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia on Wednesday suspended air travel to and from India, Brazil and Argentina, in view of the Covid-19 pandemic. According to the country’s Civil Aviation Authority, people with travel history to any of the mentioned countries 14 days prior to their arrival to the Kingdom, have also been barred. “Suspending travel to and from the following countries (India, Brazil, and Argentina) including any person who has been in any of the mentioned countries in the last (14) days prior to their arrival to the Kingdom,” General Authority of Civil Aviation said in a statement.