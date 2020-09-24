Recreating the magic and enigma of Parrikar

Nandini Murali dons many hats. A communications and gender and diversity professional, she is also an author, editor, and suicide prevention and mental health activist. A part of the GoaChronicle team and also the book publishing initiative Kianna Media Ventures Private Limited, she is co-authoring two books with Rodrigues, including ‘Until we meet again’.

“I’ve admired the brand of politics of which Parrikar was the poster boy: value-based, honest, transparent and dharmic in letter and spirit. His impeccable credentials – personal and professional – were the proverbial breath of fresh air,” she says. “In addition, despite his impeccable credentials, the stark simplicity of Parrikar fascinated me. The image of him riding on the pillion of a two-wheeler, while still a CM, will linger forever!”

Parrikar’s interactions with Rodrigues gave her further impetus to work on the book. “With this work, I hope to recreate the magic and enigma of Parrikar based on Savio’s interactions with him and my own understanding of the person behind the politician. However, I am certain that the book will be balanced and not hagiographic,” she says.

And while she admits that Parrikar’s positions on several issues may have encountered opposition, his commitment to nation-building and his home state was impeccable and unquestionable.

“I hope the book will inspire several young educated Indians who are not from well connected political families to emulate Parrikar and his no-frills, no hidden agenda brand of politics, driven solely by a passionate commitment to nation-building,” she says.