Planting hope

As part of his Tree of Hope initiative, Rudresh Uttam Mhamal and team have

planted 1200 saplings this year and are currently working on rainwater harvesting.

NT BUZZ speaks to the eco warrior who is sowing seeds for a greener future

Mandre- a seaside village bustling with tourists and shacks, has over the years, faced the brunt of over-commercialisation and environment degradation. Deeply affected by these rapid environment changes, Rudresh Uttam Mhamal, a resident of the village, decided to change things. Together with a group of youngsters which included students, NSS volunteers from Vidya Prabodhini College, Parvari where he works as an assistant professor, Mhamal launched the ‘Tree of Hope Challenge’ in 2017, an initiative to plant trees along the Mandre beach belt. Around 700 fruit and flower saplings donated by the Goa Forest Department were planted within few months.

“What started as a small tree-plantation initiative soon encouraged these youngsters to spread environment awareness among their peers,” says Mhamal. And thus, in that same year, on June 5, World Environment Day, Mhamal started an afforestation programme on the barren and windswept side of a hill in Mandre with support from the Mandre Panchayat.

“We planted several saplings on the hill, in addition to a banyan sapling planted on the top of the hill and named as ‘Tree of Hope’ from which the initiative got its name,” he says.

The efforts of Mhamal and his student volunteers soon motivated their friends and family to contribute their time and effort every evening and every Sunday morning. However, the most difficult task, he says, was to carry water up the steep and rugged hill every day. “But we worked relentlessly through the dry months of the year, fertilising, fencing and watering each plant and also protecting them from cattle and miscreants. The result today is a thriving green cover, still being managed by ‘Tree of Hope’ volunteers,” adds Mhamal.

But, since the place where saplings are planted is quite beautiful as you can see the coastline, it attracts a lot of visitors. “A lot of people come here for picnics and some mischievous people throw trash including glass bottles and the broken glass bottles have caused injuries to me and my teammates,” says Mhamal.

Realising that people are not aware that the saplings were planted to rejuvenate the greenery of the hill, to create awareness, Mhamal decided to organise a day long eco-festival ‘Kalpavruksh 2019’ which included several curated activities and competitions. The competitions included photography, drawing, and short-film which saw the participation of several youngsters from across Goa. “The short-film competition was based on ‘Tree of Hope’ theme which was one of the highlights of the festival. The participation of the public gave a much-needed impetus to the eco-campaign,” he says.

Mhamal further says that at a time when climate change is the most critical global issue that needs immediate attention, sustainable, community-led projects like the ‘Tree of Hope’ is of significant value. Thus, he started similar drives in other parts of Goa.

Though it has been three years since the launch of the initiative, the task, he says, is still as enormous. The dream has now become a movement with these eco-warriors regularly organising cleanliness drives, plant watering drives (Shivabhishek), rescuing animals, and organising drives on World Environment Day that involve public participation. In fact, this year, they planted 1200 saplings.

Apart from this, in May 2020, Mhamal and his team has also started a rainwater harvesting project on the same hill as the groundwater level is going down with each passing year. “Earlier the villagers would never face water shortage issue because the water was meant for villagers only. But now with tourism the water resources are over exploited. The commercial establishments are using the same water due to which the wells are drying up,” he says. However, he states, the rainwater harvesting efforts that they are doing are not going to help much as it is being done in a limited area. “We are doing what we can to set an example that if we can do this, that too with our own funding, then if the villagers and the authorities come together, we can solve this problem,” he says.

Unperturbed by the challenges ahead, Mhamal has immense faith in the younger generation as the harbingers of a safer and greener world. “Trees don’t need us…we need trees. It is very important to surround ourselves with lots of them,” he says, as he gets busy making a fence for a young tree. And he credits his wife Praveena without whose support and encouragement, he says, he would not have achieved all this.