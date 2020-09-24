Passion, politics, and Parrikar

Having been deeply inspired by former Goa chief minister late Manohar Parrikar, media person Savio Rodrigues has co-authored a book ‘Until we meet again’ with Nandini Murali based on his personal interactions with the leader. He shares more with NT BUZZ

CHRISTINE MACHADO | NT BUZZ

Q. Your upcoming book on late Manohar Parrikar is based on your personal interactions with him. Could you elaborate more on this?

I first met Manohar Parrikar when he was chief minister in the early 2000s when I had come to Goa to report for a hotelier conference. In the brief interaction with him, we spoke about the role of Goans in Goa and Goans outside Goa. I happened to mention to him that I did not think Goa offers many opportunities for Goans living outside of Goa to return to Goa and pursue a job or business, there are many bottlenecks. That’s when he told me that it is easy to be critical but if you care about the future of Goa, why don’t you come back to Goa and do something. At that time, I laughed it out. But in 2010, I decided to come to Goa and it has been one of the best decisions of my life. Over the years, he and I interacted numerous times, over varied issues. I admired him for some of the decisions he took for Goa and India, and on some, I did not agree with the principles of the decisions he took. But this I will say, Parrikar was a man of simplicity and humility coupled with intelligence. He was focused on his mission towards a better Goa and a better India. He continues to be an inspiration for many Indians across the world.

Q. You state that Parrikar was instrumental in guiding you to contribute to nation-building. How?

Parrikar told me that if you want to bring a change, be the change. I would have never come to Goa to set up my business initiatives if I did not have that nudge.

Today, our brand GoaChronicle.com has completed 10 years. It is through my interactions on reporting on many cases in Goa and India that I started to understand politics, policies, and nation-building initiatives. Most of the time we, as citizens, complain about our country, our government, and our social life but the responsibility for a better nation and power to create a better nation lies with the people of a nation, not with the politician. He instilled in me this belief is that if I want to make Goa and India compete globally as I had witnessed in my growing years in the Middle East then I must work for it myself in my capacity rather than sit and be critical.

Q. How, in your opinion, did Parrikar change the outlook towards politics?

Parrikar was not a man of words; he was a man of action. He had a vision for Goa and was assertive enough to pursue that vision of his for Goa. Most politicians that I’ve come across at the highest levels tend to focus on growing their personal or family stature in politics, finances, or socially. I never saw Parrikar flaunt money. He dressed as a common man, wore a simple watch, carried a simple pen, roamed around in sandals. Of course, there was an intellectual arrogance to him but that is not a bad trait, it comes with most intellectual people. I remember when he was the Minister of Defence, we were once on a flight together on route to Delhi, he came in quietly with the entourage of security guards, sat in his seat quietly, slept for most of the flight, then had his pre-ordered snack. When the flight reached Delhi, he got off, I walked out with him, we entered the bus to take us to the airport with other passengers, some people came to take pictures with him, he obliged. The bus reached the airport and he walked out like a normal passenger. That is a politician who does not need the entourage to prove his power; his work would leave a legacy.

Q. Parrikar’s relationship with the media changed over the years. Being in the media field yourself, what are your thoughts on this?

The media has a right to view Parrikar through their experiences with him. I see Parrikar through my eyes. He was not an easy person to question, especially if your line of questioning was accusatory in nature without proper evidence or politically motivated questions. I also believe that whenever I was to speak to him on an issue, I made sure I read up on the issues and then posed questions, simply because he was capable of a good interaction if he came across someone with knowledge on the subject. He did not like a critical tone of questioning. I can tell you this though, if he respected you for your intellect then you would have very informative and knowledgeable conversations with him. I never faced a concern with him when I wanted a view on an issue. Like most focused people, I don’t think, he felt answerable to media for all his actions, he believed that his work should do the talking. He was critical of some sections of the media but in general, he had a cordial relationship.

Q. How long has this book been in the works and when are you looking to release it?

I decided to write this book two days after Parrikar moved on to a new life with the Almighty. I plan to release it before his birth anniversary this year. It has been difficult to write because it is an emotional exercise. I hope that I can contribute to India as much as he did until his last breath.

Q. Many books and even movies are being made about Parrikar. Your thoughts on this.

I think it is wonderful that so many people want to share their relationship with Parrikar or his life through different mediums of expressions. I encourage it and I believe his stories must be told because they are inspiring.

Q. The money from book sales will be set aside for the Manohar Parrikar Education Scholarship under the Thomas Seva Foundation. Tell us more about this.

The Thomas Seva Foundation is a trust under the leadership of my wife Myrtle Savio Rodrigues. Education was something Parrikar believed and wanted young India to pursue relentlessly, he believed that through education, change was inevitable and progressive. Through the MPES we would want to reach deserving students across India to provide them with the financial assistance they require to excel in their education.

Q. You are also working on another book on sexual abuse and the church.

This book is research we have done over the last 24 months on the sexual abuse by the clergy of the Catholic Church in India. It chronicles the cases legally reported, nature of the cases and the status of each case. Sexual abuse cases by the clergy is an evil that the Catholic Church is witnessing not only in India but globally too. There is an imminent need for Christians to address this issue. It is not a book questioning the faith, it is a book showing a mirror to the leaders of the Catholic Church through reported legal cases about the extent of the penetration of the evil in the Church and why Church leaders and the laity need to work together cohesively and assertively to stem this evil.

A member of my team was in Rome during Pope Francis’s Summit in February 2019 to share India’s situation with regards to the sexual abuse cases. We have even shared a case of the Loyola College, Chennai with the Jesuit Curia in Rome.

Our intent is clear that sexual abuse of minors or vulnerable adults by the clergy is wrong and needs to be stopped. We want to create that awareness.

Q. The book could be met with vehement opposition.

Truth is about making people aware. That’s our intent. Of course, there will be opposition and we are alright with this fact. We can absorb the hate, can those opposing absorb the truth? More so, the cases we are reporting are actual cases that have happened and Christians were victims by predatory clergy. They need a voice too from the faithful.