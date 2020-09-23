NEP will play key role in creating ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’: Modi

Guwahati: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday the New Education Policy (NEP) announced by his government will play a key role in creating a self-reliant India and open up the education sector for facilitating greater global exposure for Indian students.

Modi said holistic knowledge, of which science is an integral part, is the answer to all problems.

The NEP, he asserted, will establish India as a global education destination.

“Students, I firmly believe that the future of a nation is what its youth is today. Your dreams are going to shape the reality of India. That’s why this is the time to be future-ready and future-fit,” he said addressing the 22nd convocation of IIT (Guwahati) through a video conference from the national capital.

Modi spoke about the importance of education as a key component for creating an “Atmanirbhar Bharat” (self-reliant India) and said the NEP is for the youths of the 21st century who will lead the world and make India the global leader in science and technology.

The NEP, which is designed to ease the burden of classroom teaching and examination on students, will play an important role in the country’s march forward, he said.

“We all know that knowledge has no boundaries. The NEP will open up the country’s education sector. The intention is to open campuses of foreign universities in India and our students get global exposure here.

“Likewise, research collaboration and student exchange programmes between Indian and foreign universities will be promoted. The credit acquired by our students will be counted in Indian institutions. The NEP will establish India as a global education destination,” the prime minister said.

The “high performance institutes” of India will also be encouraged to set up campuses abroad, he added.

Noting that the policy has all those things which were on the top of youths’ wish list, Modi said, “The NEP has been made multi-disciplinary with flexibility given for (choosing) subjects. Multiple entry and exit options have been offered.

“And most importantly, the NEP will link education with technology, and will make technology an integral part of students’ thought process. That means students will learn about technology and will learn through technology.”

The NEP has also opened up paths for the use of artificial intelligence and expansion of online learning, he added.

The prime minister informed the virtual gathering that a National Education Technology Forum will be set up to promote the use of technology in the learning process, and the IITs have “infinite possibilities” in that.