HC allows Kangana to include Sanjay Raut in plea against BMC

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Tuesday permitted actor Kangana Ranaut to add Shiv Sena’s chief spokesperson Sanjay Raut as a party in her plea against the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation over the demolition of a part of her bungalow in Mumbai.

A bench of Justices S J Kathawalla and R I Chagla also allowed Ranaut to add Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) H-ward’s designated officer Bhagyavant Late as a party to let him respond to any personal allegations that the actress makes against him.

Ranaut filed a plea in the high court on September 9, seeking that the court declare the demolition of a part of her bungalow in Pali Hill area here by the BMC as illegal.

She subsequently amended her plea to demand Rs two crore as damages from the civic body and its officials for the demolition.

While hearing her amended plea on Tuesday, the high court noted that Ranaut’s counsel, senior advocate Birendra Saraf, had submitted a DVD containing a speech in which Sena leader Raut allegedly made a comment threatening the actress.

Justice Kathawalla pointed out that if the actress was going to rely on the DVD, then Raut will have to be given a chance to respond.