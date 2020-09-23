Court sends six Al-Qaeda members to NIA custody

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Tuesday sent six alleged Al-Qaeda members, arrested recently from West Bengal and Kerala, to four-day NIA custody, the court sources said.

Special Judge Praveen Singh handed over the accused to NIA for custodial interrogation after they were produced before the court in an in-chamber proceeding.

Three other suspects of the terror outfit arrested in the case were also sent for custodial interrogation on Monday, the sources said.

According to the NIA, it had conducted simultaneous raids at several locations at Kerala and West Bengal and arrested nine terrorists associated with Pakistan sponsored module of Al-Qaeda.

The agency said that the arrested men were radicalised by Pakistan-based al-Qaeda terrorists on social media platforms.