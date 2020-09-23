Undertrial accused of raping British national escapes from Central Jail

NT NETWORK

Mapusa

Within a span of months another undertrial accused of raping a British woman in 2018 has escaped from the Central Jail at Colvale. A massive search operation is on to trace the accused who went missing from the premises on Tuesday early morning.

According to Mapusa police the incident took place between 6.15 am to 7 am at Colvale jail. Jailor Krishna Usgaonkar has lodged a complaint against the undertrial Ramchandram Yellappa, a native of Tamil Nadu for escaping from the lawful custody. Acting on the complaint the Mapusa police registered the offence under Section 224 against the undertrial.

In the evening, IGP Gurudas Pilarnekar, additional IGP Ashutosh Apte, superintendent of police, Shekar Prabhudessai and additional secretary for home visited the Colvale Jail.

The additional IGP Ashutosh Apte said that the undertrial was last noticed at around 6.10 am and he told the jail guard that he is having stomach ache and wanted to go to the dispensary within the jail.

“The undertrial did not go to the dispensary as there was no entry and in between he went missing. Till late evening we were searching for him in the jail premises but he was not traced so maybe in the morning he might have made a narrow escape” said Apte.