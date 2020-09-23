Truck rams into house at Guirim

NT NETWORK

Mapusa

A truck rammed into a house at Vancio waddo in Guirim resulting in damages to the structure however no casualty was reported.

According to Mapusa police the accident took place at around 8.15 am on Tuesday morning when the truck was proceeding towards Panaji from Mapusa. Police said that the truck driver identified as Santosh Sajjan a native of Karnataka lost control of his vehicle and rammed the truck into a house owned by Shashikant Naik.

The truck rammed into the front room of the house. No one was in the room at the time of the

accident.

On receipt of information, Mapusa police rushed to the spot and conducted panchanama and registered an accident case. Meanwhile the truck owner has promised to compensate the house owner for damages caused due to the accident.

Head constable Shivaji Shetkar is investigating the case.