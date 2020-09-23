NGO assures support for improving COVID management

NT NETWORK

Margao

Members of the NGO, Goenche Rakhondar on Tuesday submitted a memorandum to the South Goa district collector’s office, offering some suggestions and assuring their support in improvising the COVID management in the state.

Goa is witnessing COVID infected deaths everyday with an average of 500 new daily cases.

The members strongly felt that the state government has to take care of each and every taxpaying Goan during the pandemic crisis.

“Goans pay huge taxes to the government and it is this time that the government has to do everything to save the lives of people. We have given a few suggestions to the government in writing, on how to improvise COVID management in Goa,’’ said Rama Kankonkar after submitting the memorandum.

Kankonkar and several others suggested in the memorandum that the state government should not start schools until the number of COVID cases in the state come down.

The NGO members are of the opinion that the government should reveal the reality without hiding anything on COVID management as it will help allay the fears of Goan people. The government should accept its mistake and take along the NGOs and others who are willing to offer help in battling the pandemic, said Kankonkar.