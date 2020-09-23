Carmona VP to issue stop work order to commercial project

NT NETWORK

Margao

The village panchayat of Carmona during its body meeting held last week has decided to issue a stop work order and show cause notice to a commercial project in the village after the Town and Country Planning department issued similar directions earlier last month for discrepancies in the site plan.

Speaking about the panchayat decision, village sarpanch Allwyn Jorge said the road in the site plan was PWD acquired land. “The builder has shown a PWD acquired property of 173 square meters where a tarred road exists as his own. Close on the heels of the deputy town planner, Margao serving a stop work order and show cause notice to the commercial building project for violation of building rules, the panchayat body during its body meeting also agreed to follow suit by issuing a stop work order and show cause notice as well,” he said.

The panchayat had initially objected to granting a construction license but were forced to issue the license after an order was issued from the deputy director of panchayat. Earlier last month however, the TCP issued the orders after noticing discrepancies in the site plan.

“The problem of the road was highlighted by the panchayat and we had refused to issue the construction license. However the then deputy director of panchayat had overruled all panchayat observations and issued orders for us to issue the construction license. We were also insisting that the builder should leave space for access to two houses through the property,” he

said.