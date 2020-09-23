Bail application of history-sheeter posted for orders on Sept 25

NT NETWORK

Margao

The arguments on bail application moved by noted history-sheeter and notorious criminal involved in over 21 criminal cases of various nature including robberies, extortions, gang rape and assaulting a businessman, Hazrat Ali alias Anwar Shaikh (29) a resident of Borda, Margao was heard by the session’s judge Margao on Tuesday.

The public prosecutor and defense advocate placed their arguments before the court.

The court after issuing notices to Maina Curtorim police, defense advocate and public prosecutor heard the arguments on Tuesday.

Maina Curtorim police said that the alleged accused Anwar Shaikh has been sent to Colvale jail on judicial custody remand.

Police said that the matter was posted for orders by the session’s judge on September 25.