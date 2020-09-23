Advanced Missile Frigate Project undertaken at GSL

Vasco: The Goa Shipyard Ltd (GSL) have ensured timely execution of the Advanced Missile Frigate Project for the Indian Navy whose first plate cutting ceremony for the construction phase of the prestigious project was held at GSL Ya rd in Vasco on Monday.

The contract for the construction of two Missile Frigates under design and technical assistance from Russia was inked between GSL and the Ministry of Defence in January 2019. This is a critical import substitution project for the Indian Defence Shipbuilding Industry and a major boost to the ‘Make in India’ and ‘Atma Nirbhar Bharat’ vision of the country. The project is also the largest to be undertaken by GSL in its illustrious history and represents a quantum leap in its capabilities to construct sophisticated weapon platforms for the Indian Armed Forces.

The P1135.6 series of frigates, customized to meet the Indian Navy’s requirements, are highly weapon-oriented and potent platforms with a mission span covering the entire spectrum of naval warfare – air, surface and sub-surface.

These vessels boast of advanced stealth features such as special hull design to limit radar cross-section, low electromagnetic, infrared and under water noise signatures. The ships would carry highly sophisticated and state-of-art weapon systems and sensors, with significant indigenous content. The first ship is scheduled to be delivered in 2026.

The chairman and managing director GSL Cmde B B Nagpal have informed that “The Advanced Missile Frigates project is the largest in the history of GSL and will propel it into a select league of yards with the capability to construct weapon-intensive warships.”

He disclosed that “The project will provide a significant boost to the indigenous shipbuilding sector in Goa and across the nation creating employment opportunities. We are expanding our vendor base three-fold to over 1,000 entities to encourage MSME participation in the project. In keeping with GSLs excellent track record of delivering ships on-time, all efforts are underway to ensure timely execution of the project.”

The Chief of Naval Staff Vice Admiral G Ashok Kumar who presided over the ceremony through video conferencing have informed that, “In the present security environment, it is the need of the hour for the defence forces of our country to be fully prepared and equipped with modernised infrastructure and potent capabilities. Today’s plate cutting for the Advanced Missile Frigate Project will be another vital step towards adding strength to the Indian Navy.”

The ceremony was also attended by Chief of Materiel Indian Navy Vice Admiral S R Sarma, Additional Secretary (Defence Production) V L Kantharao, Flag Officer Commanding Goa Naval Area Rear Admiral Philipose George Pynumootil and other senior dignitaries from the Ministry of Defence and Indian Navy.