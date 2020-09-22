Two ATM skimming rackets busted; 5 held

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

In two separate cases of ATM skimming frauds, North Goa police have busted two rackets and arrested 5 accused persons which include 3 Bulgarian nationals.

In the first case of ATM card skimming fraud, police arrested Stefan Lazarov (32), Hyusein Hyrudin (36) and one Radaslov from Bulgaria, informed the police.

Police were investigating a case wherein a person had filed complaint that money from his account was illegally withdrawn from an ATM.

During the course of investigation, the police zeroed in on the accused persons who were staying in Anjuna.

Police had examined CCTV video footages and other information related to the case based on which the accused were tracked down, informed the police.

The police said that using skimming machine (which the accused attaches to the card slot of an ATM machine and a pin-hole camera above the key pad), the data along with the password of an ATM card is copied and later it is used to make a duplicate ATM card and the money

is withdrawn.

The police have recovered from the accused persons laptops which contain some ATM card data, a skimmer machine and also the car that was used in committing the crime.

The team that tracked down the accused includes investigating officer PSI Bablo Parab, PSI Sanket Pokhare, PSI Subhash Gaonkar and PSI Akshay Parsekar (attached to Anjuna police station) under the supervision of PI Sudesh Naik. Porvorim police staff also assisted in tracking down the accused, informed

the police.

While in the other case, a team led by PSI Sahil Warang intercepted a car in the city based on a source information pertaining to ATM card skimming frauds.

During the search, the accused were found to be in possession of two fake POS machines which actually are used as skimmer machines, informed

the police.

Such machines are used to steal the customers ATM card data after the card is swiped through the machine, the data is subsequently used to make duplicate ATM cards and money

is withdrawn.

In this case, the police arrested Abdul Khalifa (32), a resident of Haveri, Karnataka and Gurpreet Singh (32), a resident of Punjab.

Further investigation is in progress in both the cases under the supervision of SP Utkrisht Prasoon.