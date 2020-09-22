Highway work leads to water pipeline damage at Guirim

Guirim: The haphazard work carried out by MVL Infra Projects to repair the bypass road at Guirim which was in a bad condition resulted in damaging the main PWD water pipeline. The water entered three houses damaging home appliances and other items.

The PWD water pipeline at Guirim near Mr Farmer has been damaged after MVL Infra Projects took up the repair of the bypass road which was full of potholes making it a nightmare for vehicular traffic going to Guirim and the beach belt.

The Saligao MLA Jayesh Salgaonkar and the village panchayat of Guirim had warned the contractor to be careful while doing the work, as the PWD main water pipeline supplies water to Porvorim and the beach belt of Calangute.

MLA Jayesh Salgaonkar informed this daily that water with mud entered three houses due to the pipeline damage causing a loss to home appliances like computers, TVs, mobile phones, grinders etc.

Sunny Nanodkar panch member of Guirim said that the incident took place in the evening when the National Highway contractor was carrying out the work using earthmoving machinery.

Speaking further he said that the timely intervention of the Saligao MLA to call the PWD officials and the contractor to repair the main PWD water pipeline has saved the inconvenience to the people of Porvorim of not getting water supply.

The PWD officials immediately took up the work of repairing the damaged water pipeline restoring water supply to Porvorim.