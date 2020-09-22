Govt not to close down Sanjivani sugar factory

NT NETWORK

Panaji

The Goa government, on Tuesday, assured the sugarcane farmers that the Sanjivani sugar factory located at Tisk, Dharbandora will not be

shut down.

The Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday held another round of meeting with the sugarcane farmers in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister Chandrakant ‘Babu’ Kavlekar, who is also an agriculture minister, BJP state president Sadanand Tanawade, NRI Commissioner Narendra Sawaikar, former minister Ramesh Tawadkar, former MLA Vasudev Meng Gaonkar and

concerned officials.

After emerging from the meeting at the official residence of the Chief Minister, the Agriculture Minister informed the reporters that the Chief Minister Sawant has given categorical assurance to the sugarcane farmers that the government will not shut down the Sanjivani sugar factory.

He said that the Chief Minister also assured the farmers that the government will continue to pay harvest allowances and provide other necessary support for sugarcane cultivation in

the state.

“The government will take a call on whether the Sanjivani sugar factory can be rejuvenated by itself or on a public-private partnership model after discussing the matter with the farmers in another two-three meetings in the future,”

Kavlekar added.

He said that the discussion on transferring of the sugar factory from the co-operation department to the agriculture department would be held at the cabinet meeting scheduled on September 23.