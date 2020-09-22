Goan company builds India’s first indigenous sonar dome

NT NETWORK

Panaji

Amidst the pandemic-induced slowdown in the state, a Goan company – Kineco Ltd – completed the construction of India’s first ever indigenous sonar dome to be used in submarines of the Indian Navy.

Kineco, which had earlier bagged an order for seven sonar domes from the Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, Mumbai, commissioned on Tuesday the first sonar dome against the order at the Pilerne Industrial Estate.

The sonar dome was virtually unveiled by Chief Minister Pramod Sawant in the presence of officials from the Defence Research and Development Organisation, the Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders and the Navy.

Founder and managing director of Kineco Shekhar Sardessai said the sonar domes will be used in new missile destroyers of the Indian Navy – P15 Alpha and P15 Bravo.

“The commissioning of the first indigenous sonar dome is a proud moment for us and also for the entire nation, as the sonar dome will reduce the dependency on imports,” Sardessai reckoned, adding that the construction of the sonar dome is a step towards ‘Make in India’ in defence and the Atmanirbhar Bharat Mission.

No Indian company manufactures naval sonar domes for the Navy, and so far the equipment has been imported from Europe, Sardessai explained.

The KIneco had unveiled the first prototype of the sonar dome at the Defexpo 2016 held in the state.

Subsequently the company bagged orders for manufacture for seven domes.

“The equipment underwent stringent trial by the Indian Navy… The trial lasted for nearly two years,” Sardessai said.

He added that the company received technology for manufacturing the domes from

the DRDO.

A sonar dome is critical equipment for submarines, and acts like the electronic eyes and ears of the submarine. The dome houses the sonar and saves it from getting damaged in the waters.

The order for manufacture of seven sonar domes is worth about Rs 50 crore. The company plans to manufacture two of the domes in the current year followed by three domes in 2021-22 and one in the next year.

The company plans to bid for more sonar dome orders as the naval requirement is for about 25-30 sonar domes in the near future.