Carlos: retaining wall will be built to protect houses at Vaddem

Vasco MLA Carlos Almeida, on Tuesday, convened an emergency meeting of the concerned officials and proposed construction of a retaining wall by the department of water resources in order to protect the houses that are located at the foot of a hillock near the Goa Shipyard Ltd (GSL) at

Vaddem, Vasco.

The meeting was attended by Mormugao Municipal Council (MMC) chairperson Nandadeep Raut, chief officer Arvind Bugde, Mormugao mamlatdar Saiesh Naik, talathi Hanumant Mandrekar, PWD and

other officials.

Vasco MLA condoled the death of Sukanti Borkar, who died tragically after a huge boulder came crashing down on to her house when she was

fast asleep.

“I had earlier proposed construction of a retaining wall at the site when a huge boulder had come down rolling during the rainy season 5 years back. Despite of the follow-ups, nothing materialised,”

he said.

The Vasco MLA, after holding meeting with the concerned officials, said, “The estimate for the proposed retaining wall will be prepared following site inspection by the officials. The retaining wall will be constructed by the department of water resources, for the safety of the people residing at the foot

of the hillock.”