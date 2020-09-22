Boulder crushes woman to death in Vasco

NT NETWORK

Vasco

In a tragic incident, a 63-year-old woman died on the spot after a huge boulder from a hillock came rolling down on to her house, located near Goa Shipyard Ltd (GSL), Vaddem, Vasco, while she was fast asleep, following incessant rainfall on Monday night.

As per the available information from Vasco fire personnel, the incident was reported between 10.45 pm and 11 pm on Monday. A huge boulder from a hillock came crashing down on to the house of the deceased. The boulder that crashed into the wall of the house, crushed the woman to death while she was

fast asleep.

The deceased has been identified as Anita alias Sukanti Ashok Borkar. Her 35-year-old son Ajit Borkar had a miraculous escape as the boulder just brushed against him. He has sustained minor injuries

to his hand.

The house of the deceased has two parts. The other part is allocated to her brother-in-law. The family members of her brother-in-law escaped unhurt in the incident; however, the house is damaged to a great extent.

The talathi attached to the Mormugao mamlatdar office Hanumant Mandrekar conducted the site inspection and forwarded his preliminary report to Mormugao mamlatdar Saiesh Naik.

He has estimated the loss at Rs 7 lakh. The Vasco fire personnel and the Vasco police responded to the emergency call within a few minutes of the incident.

A search and rescue operation was taken up despite of the heavy rainfall and power failure, by the Vasco fire personnel led by station fire officers Francisco Mendes and Dilip Bicholkar with the participation of leading firefighter Bharat Shetye, driver operator G R Bhatdesai and firefighters Sachin Sawant, Devendra Kerkar, Manjunath Shetty, Tushar Bandodkar, Milind Naik, Vinay Vernekar, Prakash Kotagi, Meghanath Kankonkar and Ritesh Naik.

The body of the woman was retrieved by the fire personnel at around 3.30 am by breaking a portion of the boulder. The body was referred to Hospicio Hospital, Margao for post mortem, and handed over to her family members later in

the afternoon.