BJP helped people during lockdown period: CM

NT NETWORK

Panaji

The Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, on Tuesday, said that many of the Bharatiya Janata Party leaders, including ministers and MLAs got infected with Coronavirus because they worked on frontline, during the

ongoing pandemic.

The Chief Minister, who was addressing pressmen after launching of the e-book titled, ‘Seva hi Sangathan,’ which documents the social work, including relief activities undertaken by the BJP, during the 68-day-long lockdown period, said that several BJP leaders including himself had tested positive for COVID-19 infection.

“That does not mean we were irresponsible,” Sawant added, pointing out, “We got infected because we were on the front helping people during the pandemic times.”

He stated that the BJP leaders did not shy away from being in the field when COVID-19 outbreak happened, and were on the field helping people in distress.

Speaking further, the Chief Minister said that his party has been helping people throughout the lockdown times and also during the

unlocking period.

He retorted that leaders of some political parties were giving video bytes on the pandemic by sitting at their home, with mask and face shield on.

The Chief Minister informed that the e-book has been launched so that it can be a ready reference, in case such a pandemic situation arises in

the future.

The state BJP president Sadanand Shet Tanavade said that the party workers provided essential commodities and even cooked food for the people in need.

He added that 3.15 lakh face masks and 2.15 lakh sanitisers were distributed to the people by the

party workers.