590 new COVID cases detected in state

NT NETWORK

Panaji

The state, on Tuesday, reported 590 new COVID-19 cases. With these fresh cases, the state crossed 29,000-mark of confirmed positive cases linked to the dreaded virus.

As per the media bulletin released by the Directorate of health services, the number of confirmed COVID-19 positive cases in the state stands at 29,343 with fresh 590 cases reported on Tuesday.

There are 5,513 active positive cases in the state as 23,462 patients, with 79.96 per cent recovery rate, have recovered from the infection; 736 recovered in the last 24 hours.

The media bulletin stated that 239 new COVID-19 positive patients have been hospitalised, and 290 asymptomatic persons have opted for home isolation in the last 24 hours.

With eight deaths reported in the last 24 hours, the death count linked to COVID-19 has

reached 368.

With 1,863 tests conducted on Tuesday, so far, the state has tested 2, 40,206 samples, which stand at 1, 64,688 tests per million.

Urban Health Centre, Margao, continued to record the highest active positive cases at 456, followed by the community health centre, Sankhali, which reported 451 cases.

The active positive cases under the jurisdiction of other urban health centres are: Panaji – 315, Vasco – 293 and Mapusa – 256.

Among the community health centres, Bicholim has 214 active cases, Pernem 231 cases, Valpoi 252 cases, Curchorem 91 cases and Canacona 99 cases in their respective jurisdiction.

PHC Porvorim has highest active positive cases at 348. Other primary health centres having active positive cases include Cortalim – 247, PHC Ponda – 226 and

Chimbel – 213.

In North Goa district, under the jurisdiction of PHC Aldona there are 136 active positive cases, PHC Betki -129 cases, PHC Candolim -1149 cases, PHC Cansarvanem – 71 cases, PHC Colvale – 65 cases, PHC Corlim -180 cases, PHC Siolim -195 cases, and PHC Mayem – 43 cases.

In South Goa, under the jurisdiction of PHC Balli there are 47 active positive cases, PHC Cansaulim -145 cases, PHC Chinchinim – 42 cases, PHC Curtorim – 35 cases, PHC Loutolim – 95 cases, PHC Marcaim – 101 cases, PHC Quepem – 89 cases, PHC Sanguem – 75 cases, PHC Shiroda – 43 cases, PHC Dharbandora – 120 cases and PHC Navelim – 61cases.

The health bulletin also stated that in North Goa out of total bed capacity of 545, currently 260 are vacant and in South Goa out of 1,006 beds, 533 are vacant at various COVID

care centres.