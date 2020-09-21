GLOBAL SCAN

Letter containing poison addressed to Trump at WH

WASHINGTON: A package containing ricin poison that was addressed to US President Donald Trump has been intercepted before it reached the White House, officials told American media outlets. The letter was discovered at a screening facility for White House mail earlier this week, the BBC quoted the officials as saying to the outlets on Saturday. They said a substance found inside the envelope was identified as ricin, a poison found naturally in castor beans.

Defector caught trying to cross back into N Korea

SEOUL: Police in South Korea said on Sunday that they have taken into custody a North Korean defector for attempting to cross into his country through a military unit in an eastern border town. The man in his 30s was caught entering a military unit in Chorwon, Gangwon province, at around 9 am on September 17 in an attempt to cross into the North, reports Yonhap News Agency citing the police as saying. He was found to have four mobile phones and a cutting machine. The police said that the man defected to the South in 2018 and had stayed in Seoul, though they did not provide more details on his identity.

444 arrested for violating curfew in Myanmar

YANGON: At least 444 people were arrested in Myanmar in a week for violating the curfew imposed in some regions and states in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, police said on Sunday. Legal action was taken against them under the Penal Code for violating curfew. During the period, a total of 205 people who didn’t wear face masks in public were also arrested across the country under the Prevention and Control of Communicable Diseases Law. The national-level Central Committee on Prevention, Control and Treatment of COVID-19 issued a night-time curfew in some regions and states including Yangon region to contain the spread of COVID-19.

3 dead, 113 injured as typhoon lashes Vietnam

HANOI: At least three people were killed and 113 others injured as typhoon Noul lashed some provinces and cities of Vietnam over the past few days, the Central Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control said on Sunday. Three deaths were reported in the provinces Thua Thien Hue, Quang Tri and Ha Tinh, reports Xinhua news agency.

9 still remain missing since Beirut explosions

BEIRUT: The Lebanese Armed Forces announced that nine people were still reported remain missing since the massive August 4 explosions at the Port of Beirut. In a statement, the army said that a search was till ongoing on for the seven Lebanese and two Syrian persons. Around 45,744 residential units were destroyed by the explosions and the damage was assessed by 250 teams of 1,000 army members and 500 civil engineers, it added. The two explosions rocked the port destroying a big part of the capital city. It killed around 190 people and wounded at least 6,000 others.