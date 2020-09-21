Nitish Belurkar wins Tiswadi Taluka League chess

PANAJI: FM Nitish Belurkar of Tiswadi taluka won the 6th Tiswadi Taluka League Chess Tournament, organised by Tiswadi Taluka Chess Association on lichess.com. Nitish and Mandar Lad of Bardez taluka scored 8 points each but due to better tie break Nitish was declared winner. Mandar stood second while Aayush Shirodkar of Salcete taluka finished third with 7.5 points. All together 110 participants took part in this tournament.

City’s Gundogan tests positive for COVID-19

MANCHESTER: Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan has tested positive for COVID-19, the Premier League club said on Monday, making him the third player in the squad to return a positive test in recent weeks. Gundogan is likely to miss three matches for City while he self-isolates, including Monday’s league clash against Wolverhampton Wanderers, Thursday’s League Cup tie against Bournemouth and Sunday’s league game against Leicester City.

Spaniard Fran Sandaza joins Hyderabad FC

NEW DELHI: Hyderabad FC on Monday announced the signing of Spanish forward Francisco ‘Fran’ Sandaza on a one-year deal. The 35-year-old signs from Spanish Segunda Division side Alcorcon, and becomes the sixth new foreign signing for the club this season.

Nepal’s mountaineer Ang Rita Sherpa dies

KATHMANDU: Ang Rita Sherpa, the legendary Nepalese mountaineer who scaled the world’s highest mountain peak, Mt Everest, 10 times without bottled oxygen, died here on Monday at the age of 72, the country’s Mountaineering Association said. Rita, who was nicknamed the ‘Snow Leopard’ due to his adventures, was suffering from various diseases, including liver dysfunction. He died at his residence in Kathmandu. He lately was suffering from brain and liver problems, The Kathmandu Post reported.

Bosnia’s Enes Sipovic signs for Chennaiyin FC

CHENNAI: Chennaiyin FC have announced the signing of Bosnia and Herzegovina centre-back Enes Sipovic for the duration of the 2020-21 season. The towering 6’6” defender joins the two-time Indian Super League champions on a free transfer after a stint at Qatar top-flight side Umm Salal SC. Sipovic becomes CFC’s third signing ahead of the upcoming season, following the arrival of Indian full-backs Reagan Singh and Chhuantea Fanai recently.

Djokovic reaches final in Rome

ROME: World number one Novak Djokovic on Sunday reached the final of the Italian Open with a 7-5, 6-3 victory over Casper Rudd. Four-time champion Djokovic is playing his first tournament since his disqualification at the US Open and a win here would be a record 36th Masters title for the Serbian. The 33-year-old claimed the win in front of 1000 people who were allowed in the stands.

Beijing 2022 will be a historic event: IOC chief

BEIJING: With 500 days to go before the opening of the 2022 Winter Olympic Games, International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach has lauded Beijing 2022 for being a “historic event” which will make the Chinese capital the first city to host both the summer and winter Olympic Games. “This is something very significant for the entire Olympic Movement,” Bach said in an interview with the Chinese state broadcaster CCTV ahead of the 500-day milestone. On July 31, 2015, the IOC awarded the hosting right of the 2022 Winter Olympics to Beijing, defeating Kazak opponent Almaty.