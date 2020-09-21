AIFF grants COVID solidarity fund to state football associations

New Delhi: All India Football Federation (AIFF) President Praful Patel on Monday evening met all state association representatives in a virtual meeting. Presidents and general secretaries of affiliated state associations were in attendance, as was the general secretary of the AIFF.

The president decided to waive of the CRS fees for all players – an amount of Rs 1.32 crore, which was to be paid to the AIFF, and also an amount of Rs 34.5 lakh for the academy accreditation fee for the 2020-21 season.

Furthermore, he also granted Rs 3 crore COVID solidarity fund to help the state associations, which would be discussed individually with the state associations to understand their individual requirements. However, the WIFA and the IFA announced their decision to forego the grant.