324 more people are COVID positive

Panaji: Yet another spike of 324 positive cases of the coronavirus pandemic was reported in Goa on Monday, taking the tally of confirmed COVID infections to 28,753.

Positively, 429 more people fought off the deadly virus in the last 24 hours, the bulletin released by the directorate of health services said, adding that there are 5,667 active cases.

The state also reported nine more COVID fatalities in the last 24 hours, pushing up the coronavirus death count to 360.

Till date, 22,726 people have defeated the virus, registering 79.03 per cent recovery rate in Goa. In the last 24 hours, 485 more asymptomatic COVID patients opted for home isolation.

The bulletin said that a majority of the active cases have been recorded under the ambit of three health centres – the urban health centre of Margao has 463 cases, the community health centre of Sankhali has 428 cases and the urban health centre of Panaji has 328 cases.

Active cases have also been registered under the jurisdiction of the community health centres at Bicholim (209), Pernem (239), Valpoi (260), Curchorem (95) and Canacona (96)

The urban health centre of Vasco has 291 active cases, while the UHC Mapusa has recorded 247 cases.

Active COVID cases have also been surfacing under the jurisdiction of the primary health centres at Porvorim (357), Ponda (254), Chimbel (237), Cortalim (235), Aldona (147), Betki (130), Candolim (181), Cansarvanem (76), Colvale (71), Corlim (179), Siolim (182), Mayem (60), Balli (47), Cansaulim (150), Chinchinim (35), Curtorim (42), Loutolim (122), Marcaim (113), Quepem (101), Sanguem (77), Shiroda (41), Dharbandora (119) and Navelim (55).