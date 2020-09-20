Rooted in holistic health

With a growing number of people turning to Ayurveda in recent years, Bhavna Anand Sharma, founder of Cureveda (awarded Brand of India 2019), which delivers premium plant-based herbal and organic supplements, talks about this trend, her journey, and her tips to boost immunity

Danuska Da Gama | NT NETWORK

Today, more and more people are turning to the Indian way of healing and living life. Ayurveda has not just got takers in the Indian sub-continent but far across its boundaries.

And with India being a pioneer in its knowledge of herbs, with 5000 years of science and the highest number of organic farmers in the world, Bhavna Anand Sharma, the founder of Cureveda, is striving to create a globally relevant and competitive product range which prioritises on research, safety and sustainability.

Goa is one of her favourite destinations for tranquility and an abode for yoga and ayurveda. And so as she sees the number of cases and fatalities increasing in Goa, she maintains that social distancing norms and other preventive measures have to be taken and we should all do what’s within our control

Q. What has been the driving force for you to launch Cureveda?

In recent years there’s been a shift in consumer preference towards safer, natural alternatives. Across industries, the consumer is paying a premium for herbal formulas, for example a herbal toothpaste, cosmetics or a tea infused with herbs. However, in supplements, herbal formulas were selling at a discount in India – which is not the case globally. After having over a decade of expertise in the domain of supplements I was ready to launch my private label and the market provided an immense gap for safe, researched and correctly dosed plant-based supplements. Cureveda offers an Indian supplement range which combines the unchallenged expertise that India has on herbs with modern research.

Q. Cureveda has a lot to offer- something or the other that everyone needs, from beauty, to health and supplements.

Cureveda offers 100 per cent vegetarian supplements using herbal extracts standardised for active ingredients. We prioritise dosage, safety and efficacy – each batch is tested for international standards of metal toxicity, and all raw material is tested by HPTLC ((High-Performance Thin Layer Chromatography) for meeting quality. Our beauty range provides essential nutrition and holistic solutions for looking healthy on the outside. Cureveda Glow is a Veg Collagen builder containing pearl powder, 100 IU Vitamin E derived from sunflower / soy, plant protein and adaptogens for reducing stress which manifests on the skin. Cureveda Youth helps rejuvenate the skin, fight wrinkles, and maintain a healthy gut. Cureveda Grow contains Biotin (Vitamin B-7) derived from herb sesbania and other plant derived vitamins and minerals for a healthy scalp and hair.

Q. The pandemic has taught us so much. With an uncertain future and COVID-19 that’s here to kill and stay, what have you set your aim on?

Preventive healthcare and supplements will definitely see further growth fuelled by COVID-19. We will be launching our range of multivitamins very soon – with fortified ingredients and unique formulation that will be absolutely new to the Indian markets. Additionally, we will be entering into a new dosage format which it’s too early to unveil. Our focus is on innovating and creating better formulas rather than launching me-too products to the market.

Q. Backed with research and sufficient knowledge, can you share some inputs for our Goan readers on how to boost immunity?

People are becoming cognizant that prevention is better than cure. It’s good that there is a growing awareness but we also need to know that there are no shortcuts to health or immunity. Good nutrition, exercise, a healthy sleep cycle – these are things we should aim for every day of the year. Especially for immunity, incorporate amla in your diet such as chyawanprash or amla juice. Citrus fruits like oranges, lime, kiwis are again rich in Vitamin C. Superfoods like arcelora cherry, spirulina and moringa are other alternatives. Vitamin E again helps to fight off infections – the best way to get this naturally is to have a handful of sunflower seeds and almonds a day.

Q. It’s always good to see women leading the way. What is your motivation mantra?

The same things that motivate a male entrepreneur – why does there need to be a gender distinction?

The importance of being in the healthcare space is not lost on me. I lost my father to cancer six years back when I was 27. Definitely the urgency to contribute more towards the preventive healthcare sector and to better the formulas which are out there – stems from my own family’s experience. I happen to be in an industry where we can make significant impact in the lives of people while also nurturing and furthering the science of herbs which is so deeply rooted in India. Both these missions are equally close to my heart.

Q. This pandemic has led to many losing their jobs. And now it seems like people want to be their own master and get into business. Can you share some advice for other aspiring/ budding entrepreneurs?

There’s a new-found glamour attached with entrepreneurship with everyone focusing on the success of a few outliers. Anyone can be an entrepreneur if they so please, but not everyone can be a successful entrepreneur. Entrepreneurship is also a skill and expertise that needs to be honed. Like healthcare, there are no shortcuts in entrepreneurship either and we should understand that there is no substitute for experience, education, self-discipline. You will hedge your losses and have a higher probability of success.