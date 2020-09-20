Goa and its music of another era

Frederick Noronha

The Goa story has these strong and strange disconnects. One period doesn’t fit in with the other. There are gaps and memory lapses. Those who focus on one part of history, overlook the other.

Pre-1961 history of Goa isn’t quite understood, or even remembered, in the post-1961 era. The pre-Portuguese world is largely missed out by those who focus on the Luso-influenced times. Times before 1510 are filed with black holes; some rulers from then are seen favourably while others are not. Ditto for the long Portuguese centuries, which is seen as one, continuous and long hazy period, when actually it was made up of a series of sharply differing trends within it.

In such a context, a Portuguese author has attempted to tell the story of Goan music, across some smallish (about a century) but vastly differing periods. Joaquim Correia’s book is titled ‘A última dança em Goa’. It almost sounds as if the title is inspired by the now-contentious film, ‘The Last Tango in Paris’. As its subtitle makes clear, this is a book about “popular music in the last years of the Estado da India Portuguesa”.

Books on Western music in Goa are quite a few, in fact. These are made up of analysis of “folk” and “art” song, music education, literally dozens of souvenirs of mando festivals and sometimes the fado, other books on the mando-dekhnni-dulpods, songbooks, also slender tutorials on the solfeggio from the age-old Rangel publishers in Bastora, and even a rare book on topics like Gregorian chant.

Many of these are self-published, and brought out as small initiatives. To track all these, and find them under one roof (except in libraries like Kala Academy’s perhaps or the Central Library in Panaji) is a challenging task.

In this context, Correia’s 208-page large sized book is an interesting collation of people, groups, musical trends, and remembrances that is sure to bring back memories. With typical Luso thoroughness when it comes to documentation, he has built a scrap-book of facts, that we in Goa have failed to do.

The lavishly-illustrated black-and-white book is divided into three parts – one each on the musical scene in Goa till 1961, music in the diaspora and traditional music in Goa and Portugal, and “the new tempo” in Goa after that landmark year of 1961.

The second two sections, as expected, are about better known themes and cover the topics in relatively less detail. For instance, the diaspora music briefly takes us to Portugal, Mumbai and Karachi (two regions which shaped Goan Western music immensely). Mocambique and Portugal includes short mentions of places like Tanzania. Much of this documentation depends on the information available; so Tanzania gets a mention because a book exists on the Goan Jazz musicians of Dar.

Likewise, and quite under the radar till recently, the Goan world has been keeping their music alive and kicking in places like Portugal too. Gavana, Ekvat, Surya, PortuGoesas and Gonzaga Coutinho are names known to most, here too, by now. Luso-influenced musicians also show their talent from Goa – Sonia Shirsat and her accompanying musicians, Omar de Loiola Pereira and teams, the media person Nalini Elvino de Souza, Chico Fonseca, among others.

For someone encountering the book in Goa, the information contained in Part III is brief – too brief, but understandably so. It casts glances at the big names from here. Remo Fernandes, Lorna, Chris Perry, the “Hippy” influence on Goan music (Eight Finger Eddie, Goa Gill, Sexy Saddie). But really, one cannot complain here; documenting local life is a still unaccomplished local job.

But it is the first part (pages 20-119) that contains the meat of the book, a detailed tracking of 20th century Goan musical trends. In doing so, Correia seems to have depended on every available scrap of paper. From cartoons (Mario’s), to ads (one is Damodar Mangaljee’s for a 1955 Chevrolet, another is a CMM ad for Jazz records), newspaper clippings, announcements for dances, old photos from colonial Goa, and much more.

Using these sources, the book takes us down memory lane, a space many of us might have forgotten but still carry vague

memories of.

In a situation where information and images are today hard to come by, Correia manages this quite efficiently. One early chapter is dedicated to ‘Joaozinho e o sue Conjunto Alegre’, a widely popular group of those times which some might better recall as ‘Johnson as his Jolly Boys’. (An ad for a feast dance from distant Raia calls them ‘Orquestra Johnson de Siolim’… `4 for gents, ladies free, and `3 for students.)

Another chapter looks at the “teatro” of Goa. Does anyone remember those yellow or pink handbills, extremely detailed and informative, thrown out of loudspeaker-fitted taxis, announcing such events? Memorabilia like a film ticket, for ‘Raat ki Baat’ (‘A Historia Nocturna’) at Cine Nacional, only lend to the nostalgia, or saudades.

Celebrations of Carnval and Holi are remembered, as are events in local clubs in Pangim (as then known) or Margao. Bands of those times – Radio Serenaders and Luis and [His] Melodians – are recalled by way of press announcements. Unfortunately, few written or taped records seem to have been kept of such talent, as seen when people try to today recall their role.

Academic life in Goa then, and its related music, gets noted, as does mention of the once noted radio station, ‘Emissora de Goa’. There is also a brief mention of the non-Western forms of Goan music, and six pages on ‘The Waves of the Radio’. Interestingly, Correia points out that rock and roll arrived in Goa in Portuguese times too.

This book is quite comprehensive in what it touches on. But given the diversity of Goan music – Western and Indian, Latin and English and Konkani, even the Goan involvement in Bollywood – this was unlikely to be covered adequately and to everyone’s

satisfaction.

Yet, this is a deeply insightful work, definitely of much use to anyone interested in the subject in Goa or elsewhere. It brings to light what we might not be aware of, including the initiative for a Goan Encyclopedia of Music and Musicians, by Susana Sardo, the Aveiro academician who has spent much of her scholarly life studying the mando.

Ours is a generation that has lost almost all its contact with the Portuguese language. So, it might come as a disappointment that this book is in that language. Also, the book is published in Portugal (‘Ideas com Historia’). But, if this is a subject you’re interested in, you somehow can’t afford missing Joaquim Correia’s work.