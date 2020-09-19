GLOBAL SCAN

Pak govt sends arrest warrants for Nawaz Sharif

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan government has sent arrest warrants through its mission in London for deposed prime minister Nawaz Sharif who has been living in the UK for medical treatment, a media report said on Friday. Sharif, 70, has been in London since November last year after the Lahore High Court granted him permission to go abroad for four weeks for treatment. The three-time premier, his daughter Maryam and son-in-law Muhammad Safdar were convicted in the Avenfield properties case on July 6, 2018.

US judge blocks Postal Service changes

SEATTLE: A US judge on Thursday blocked controversial Postal Service changes that have slowed mail nationwide, calling them “a politically motivated attack on the efficiency of the Postal Service” before the November election. Judge Stanley Bastian in Yakima, Washington, said he was issuing a nationwide preliminary injunction sought by 14 states that sued the Trump administration and the US Postal Service.

Mexico, US extend ban on non-essential border crossings

MEXICO CITY: Mexico and the US have extended the ban on non-essential border crossings until October 21 due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the Foreign Affairs Ministry here said. Mexico’s government recommended extending the ban originally imposed on March 21, after assessing the current state of COVID-19 outbreaks. Before the extension announcement, the ban was imposed till September 21. Meanwhile, air travel between the US and Mexico remains unrestricted.

US sanctions Lebanese individual, firms over Hezbollah ties

WASHINGTON: The US government has announced sanctions against a Lebanese individual and two companies for their alleged ties with the Beirut-based Hezbollah group. The Treasury Department said in a statement on Thursday that the two companies, Arch Consulting and Meamar Construction, were blacklisted “for being owned, controlled, or directed” by Hezbollah. Lebanese Sultan Khalifah As’ad was also designated, who the Treasury said is a Hezbollah Executive Council official closely associated with both companies.

Pak to set up markets along Afghanistan, Iran borders

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan will set up three markets along the borders with Afghanistan and Iran by February 2021 to promote business activities and help the people in the border areas, Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Office said. Under the pilot project, the three markets, two in Balochistan and one in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, will be completed and operational by February in 2021. A total of 12 markets are expected to be established along the border with Afghanistan while six markets along the border with Iran.

Polio cases in Pak this year reach 72

ISLAMABAD: The total number of polio cases in Pakistan so far this year has reached 72, after nine fresh cases were detected in Punjab and Balochistan provinces, according to health authorities. Of the new cases reported on Thursday, seven were of the circulating vaccine-derived poliovirus type-2 (cVDPV2), Dawn news reported.