Argentina’s Lazzari wins Shri Manohar Parrikar online chess c’ship

NT NETWORK

Panaji

Argentina’s Lazzari Sergio won the category B Shri Manohar Parriakar Goa Grandmaster International Open Online Chess Tournament 2020. He took first place with 11.5 points from 13 matches but won on a tie-break as another Argentinian Garcia Gonzalo (1717) finished with 11.5 points taking second place.

Sharan Rao (1992) from Karnataka collected 11.5 points was placed third.

Among Goan players AIM Wilson Cruz (1815) (GCA Jt Treasurer) finished with 9.5 points was placed ninth while AIM Ethan Vaz (1384) with 8.5 points was placed 20th and Anirudh Bhat (1908) with 8.5 points was came 23rd.

Goan players to win medals are Shane Braganza with 9.5 points was declared Winner as Best Goan prize (male) under the criteria of higher prize money and medal. Devesh Naik, 8.5 points bagged a silver and Datta Kambli with 8.5 points won the bronze. In the female category, AIM Sayuri Naik with 8.5 points won gold, while Tanvi Hadkonkar with 8 points bagged the silver. ACM Srilaxmi Kamat with 8 points finished with a bronze.