Spike of 643 new COVID cases

NT NETWORK

Panaji

With 643 more persons testing positive for COVID-19 on Saturday, the confirmed cases of the infection in Goa have now crossed the 28,000-mark.

The surge of the fresh cases has taken the number of active cases to 5,920 and the total number of confirmed cases in the state is 28,022.

According to the health bulletin issued by the directorate of health services (DHS) on Saturday, 446 more patients have recovered from the dreaded infection in the last 24 hours, taking the tally of cured persons to 21,760.

So far, the state has tested 2,35,787 samples for COVID-19 with 2,113 samples tested on Saturday. A total of 230 new patients were hospitalised and 563 more asymptomatic persons opted for home isolation in the last 24 hours in the state.

Among the urban health centres, Margao has the highest active cases of 469 followed by Panaji (353), Vasco (306) and Mapusa (244).

With regard to the community health centres, Sankhali has the highest number of 448 active cases, while Bicholim has 239 active cases, Pernem (233), Valpoi (268), Curchorem (110) and Canacona (92).

The primary health centres from where the active cases are emerging are

Porvorim (349), Ponda (327), Chimbel (246), Cortalim (223), Aldona (145), Betki (143), Candolim (195), Cansarvanem (95), Colvale (71), Corlim (164), Siolim (158), Mayem (70), Balli (43), Cansaulim (148), Chinchinim (37), Curtorim (49), Loutolim (117), Marcaim (138), Quepem (112), Sanguem (88), Shiroda (38), Dharbandora (121) and Navelim (64).

The health bulletin also stated that three persons who may have travelled by rail, road or air have tested positive for COVID-19.

In North Goa, out of the total bed capacity of 545, currently 189 are vacant, while in South Goa, out of 1,006 beds, 495 are vacant in various COVID care centres.