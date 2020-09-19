Change in protocol for home-isolated patients

NT NETWORK

Margao

Dean of GMC Dr Shivanand Bandekar Saturday announced that there would be a change in the protocol for COVID patients undergoing home isolation.

This, he said, was being done to ensure the patients do not slip into severe conditions. He said the kits containing thermometer and oximeter would be distributed next week.

Speaking to media persons after inspecting and commissioning the 150-bedded South Goa District Hospital as a

COVID hospital, Bandekar said blood test and prophylaxis medicines would also be part of the new protocol.

“There is a slight change in the protocol for patients testing positive and opting for home isolation. There will be a basic test done and in addition to the kit, medicines that are used to prevent pneumonia will also be given. This will ensure the patients don’t go into any severe conditions. They will be able to monitor themselves with a thermometer and oximeter and immunity boosters will also be given in addition to medicines. The biggest advantage is that the viral load will come down,” he said.

He said many COVID patients with symptoms at the village level were not willing to come forward since they were scared or were suffering from social stigma. Health Minister Vishawjit Rane said AYUSH and homoeopathic doctors were being trained and would be placed in every primary health centre and community health centre to help in the collection of data including temperature and oxygen saturation levels of COVID patients.